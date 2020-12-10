Private Placement Markets to Begin Residential Mortgage Operations in January of 2021

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler today announced that Private Placement Markets will begin Residential Mortgage Operations in January of 2021.

Los Angeles, CA, December 10, 2020



Steve Muehler’s release stated, “In the second quarter of 2017, real estate values in the United States surpassed their pre-housing crisis levels and have continued to increase. As of the third quarter of just last year, the total value of real estate owned in the United States was nearly $29.2 Trillion USD, with mortgage debt of only $10.5 Trillion USD, which means that Americans have about $18.7 Trillion in USD in home equity, leading to a long sustained mortgage refinance and new purchase industry that will last for years, and right now is the time to get in.”



Private Placement Markets will offer Industry Conforming Conventional Home Loans, FHA and VA Home Loans, as well as private portfolio loans (also known as Alternative Mortgage Loans).



