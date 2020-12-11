Press Releases Aegis Power Systems, Inc. Press Release

New AC-DC Power Supply with Alignment to SOSA(TM) Technical Standard

Murphy, NC, December 11, 2020 --(



Using the latest in switching power technology, this product achieves high efficiency AC-DC conversion with .99 power factor correction in a conduction cooled module with +12V and +3.3V_AUX outputs in alignment with the SOSA(TM) technical standards. Users with increasing battlefield demands for C5ISR and embedded computing equipment can make use of advanced power converter features such as built-in EMI filtering, alignment keys for using multiple units in one chassis, I2C monitoring and IPMC redundancy, and wide operating temperature range. The SWaP optimized 3U form factor and 5HP single-slot dimensions are interoperable per VITA 48.2 standards specifications. Self-protection features include protections for over- and under- voltage/current/temperature and surge conditions.



The new VPX1PH3UC310-SA power module, in alignment with the SOSATM technical standards, supports the US Department of Defense’s Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) initiative by providing an interoperable AC-DC power supply solution. These units support the power payloads of sensing domains for radar, communications, electronic warfare, and electro-optical defense equipment. Interested customers may learn more at:



About Aegis Power Systems, Inc.

Errol Reid

828-837-4029



www.aegispower.com



