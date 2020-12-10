Wedge-It Temporary Doorstops Now Offered by Surface Protection Provider Builders Site Protection

Press Releases Builders Site Protection Press Release

Supplier of temporary surface protection Builders Site Protection today announced they they are distributing Wedge-It temporary doorstops to their product line. In addition to DoorGuard temporary door protection, Wedge-It is an easy to use door protection solution.

Wedge-It temporary doorstops are the quickest, easiest, and most versatile doorstops available. Wedge-It gives users three different ways to hold open doors at a 90 degree angle. It can be placed on the floor and used as a typical doorstop, it can be shimmed between the top of the door and the jamb, and it can be hung from the hinge pin of the door – a method that no other doorstops are capable of.



Made from a bespoke blend of recycled plastic and high-grip rubber, Wedge-It temporary doorstops are durable, portable, and endlessly reusable. Wedge-It is offered in a standard high-vis yellow, with other high visibility color options available given minimum order quantities. Bright coloration prevents users from closing the door when the doorstops are in use. Wedge-It is sold individually per unit, with great quantity discounts available to serve larger jobs.



Commercial contractors are relying on Wedge-It to be the quickest and easiest way to keep the doors on their jobsites open and damage-free. Keeping doors open minimizes the potential for door damage as work is being carried out on site. Pairing Wedge-It portable doorstops with other entryway surface protection such as DoorGuard temporary door protection is the surest way to save time and money by minimizing damage to doors.



Builders Site Protection offers numerous unique and effective products for surface protection and jobsite safety. For further information about Builders Site Protection’s surface protection products as well as for a complimentary catalog request, please call Steven Mullen-Ley at (866) 788-6886, email Steven at sales@buildsitepro.com, or visit the website at www.buildsitepro.com.



Bend, OR, December 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Temporary surface protection specialists Builders Site Protection are excited to announce the addition of Wedge-It portable temporary doorstops to its extensive product line. Wedge-It is a versatile plug that is the simplest and quickest way to keep doors securely propped open on a construction jobsite.

Wedge-It temporary doorstops are the quickest, easiest, and most versatile doorstops available. Wedge-It gives users three different ways to hold open doors at a 90 degree angle. It can be placed on the floor and used as a typical doorstop, it can be shimmed between the top of the door and the jamb, and it can be hung from the hinge pin of the door – a method that no other doorstops are capable of.

Made from a bespoke blend of recycled plastic and high-grip rubber, Wedge-It temporary doorstops are durable, portable, and endlessly reusable. Wedge-It is offered in a standard high-vis yellow, with other high visibility color options available given minimum order quantities. Bright coloration prevents users from closing the door when the doorstops are in use. Wedge-It is sold individually per unit, with great quantity discounts available to serve larger jobs.

Commercial contractors are relying on Wedge-It to be the quickest and easiest way to keep the doors on their jobsites open and damage-free. Keeping doors open minimizes the potential for door damage as work is being carried out on site. Pairing Wedge-It portable doorstops with other entryway surface protection such as DoorGuard temporary door protection is the surest way to save time and money by minimizing damage to doors.

Builders Site Protection offers numerous unique and effective products for surface protection and jobsite safety.

Builders Site Protection is a woman-owned supplier of surface protection and dust control. President and C.E.O. Patricia Mullen founded the company to manufacture environmentally-friendly alternatives to the sparse selection of surface protection products available to the construction trades. Builders Site Protection is a certified disadvantaged business (WBE/DBE) committed to providing superior surface protection products and unparalleled customer service.

