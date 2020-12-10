Blingvine Trends High on Sales as the Online Shoppers in India Shop for Gifts This Holiday Season

Press Releases Blingvine Press Release

Blingvine offers an exclusive collection of statement jewellery pieces perfect for gifting this Christmas. The collection includes a diverse range of fashion jewellery such as designer necklaces, pendants, earrings and bracelets.

Blingvine, the online jewellery store in India known for its unique designs and gifting experiences, has been offering the latest statement jewellery designs exclusively for Christmas gifting. The collection includes a variety of necklaces, earrings, pendants, and bracelets that are suitable to wear at Christmas parties or for gifting your loved ones. The jewellery is packed in attractive branded jewellery boxes which makes buyers feel good to give as gift to anyone or keep for themselves to preserve the jewellery properly.



According to a senior executive at Blingvine, “We receive gifting orders all year round. Be it birthdays, weddings or festivals, our customers have repeatedly placed orders for gifting. It is really flattering for us when we receive amazing feedback from not just the customers but also from the people they have our jewellery to. Our jewellery designs are unique and of the highest quality. It has a premium feel to it. We take special care in sourcing our jewellery pieces and boxes which makes it the best gift for women.”



Tanvi Gupta

800-923-9999



https://www.blingvine.com



