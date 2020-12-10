Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ATEN Technology, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from ATEN Technology, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: ATEN Launches CAMLIVE+ to Support Mobile and Gaming Video Capture and Streaming

UC3021 Provides Next-Level Mobile Streaming with HDMI to USB-C UVC Video Capture.

Irvine, CA, December 10, 2020 --(



The UC3021 supports 60W USB-C power delivery pass-through which charges a laptop or Android phone. An HDMI loop-out port features latency-free, hassle-free video preview suitable for vlogging and live events, fulfilling the growing demand for content creation studios, wedding and event videographers, live-streamers and online worship by allowing users to publish and stream professional-level content that really stands out. Allowing for Plug and Play video capture for recording or streaming through leading broadcast software and having a compact and aesthetic design, the CAMLIVE+ provides users with an intuitive, high-quality live streaming/video editing experience whether they are streaming inside or outside at an event.



“For anyone who wants to stream an event on the go, needs power pass through to stream a video console or laptop while using a video capture device, the CAMLIVE+ allows for quality professional-level content creation. With its lightweight design and hot shoe adapter, the CAMLIVE+ can be mounted on the top of a camera or any mounting system while allowing the user to install a mic and a LED light to elevate production quality and make set up neat and clean,” said Aaron Johnson, senior product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc.



Key features:

· Supports unencrypted 4K video input for 1080P capture

· Software free –plug and play designed for PC, Mac and Android platforms

· HDMI loop-out –supports real-time HDMI video preview

· Up to 60W power charging capability for laptop or Android phone – supports USB-C PD3.0 power profile include 5V/9V/15V/20V (additional USB-C power adapter is needed)

· Camera mount adapter makes the installation easier and stable

· Compatible with USB and Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) specification



Pricing and Availability:



ATEN’s UC3021 CAMLIVE+ HDMI to USB-C UVC Video Capture with PD3.0 Power Pass-Through will be available for purchase and shipping in mid-November, for $159.20 MSRP through ATEN’s distribution and reseller partners: http://www.aten.com/us/en/where-to-buy/.



For more information, product features and technical specifications, visit: https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/usb-&-thunderbolt/content-creation/uc3021/.



For more information about ATEN’s complete line of content creation solutions, visit: https://www.aten.com/global/en/products/usb-&-thunderbolt/content-creation/.



About ATEN Technology, Inc.

ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 640 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.



A technology-first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support.



For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter or on LinkedIn.



Isha Kamani

732-758-1100



www.mrbpr.com



