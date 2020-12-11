Loveforce International Issues a Calling for People Who Were Meant to be Lovers but Can’t Get to Sleep Unless They're Driving

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

On Friday, December 11th, Loveforce International will release three new singles and give away an e-book in their honor.

Covid-19’s “Calling” is about the connection between music and love. It’s also about how both music and love call people to a higher purpose in their life. “We Were Meant to be Lovers” by Rocky Peoples is about the blossoming of a relationship from a powerful friendship into true love.



“I Can’t Get To Sleep Unless I’m Driving” is a novelty song of sorts. It’s about a trucker who can only sleep when he’s behind the wheel of a moving vehicle. It’s a totally farcical song about a totally invented condition. The song is by Country Artist Mo Justice Who plays guitar behind the featured Artist named Holy Mac. This is Holy Mac’s singing debut and the first recording he has ever appeared on. Mo Justice was so impressed with him that he put his song under Justice’s name so he could say he was the first to release Holy Mac.



The e-book being given away in honor of these three new singles is Slices of Life. The books is a collection of humorous short stories about life. Most of them deal with marriage and family members. There are smart spouses, intelligent little children, guys trying to impress their friends and in-laws trying to master technology. Each story is like a little slice of life.



“We’ve got a group of very eclectic but strong releases this week.” Said Loveforce International’s CEO Mark Thomas. “Calling” is killer Rock, “We Were Meant to be Lovers” is a strong second release from Rocky Peoples and “I Can’t Get to Sleep Unless I’m Driving” introduces Holy Mac who could become a popular Novelty Song Artist kind of like the late great Ray Price. The e-book, Slices of Life is appropriate for this weeks releases because it, as well as the singles each have a little bot of everything,” He continued.



The e-book version of Slices of Life will be given away worldwide on Amazon Exclusively on Friday, December 11th only. The Three singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, You Tube Music, Deezer, Napster, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, KKBox, NetEase, Pandora, Tidal, Tik Tok, Resso.



