New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome

NJCTS Announces 2021 Program of Webinars


Tourette Syndrome non-profit offers a series of free webinars for families and professionals.

Somerville, NJ, December 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome and Associated Disorders (NJCTS) has announced the topics of their Wednesday Webinars series for 2021 featuring presentations by medical and mental health professionals, education specialists, and other leaders in their field.

01/13/21 – Using Positive Psychology to Find More Happiness Everyday
02/03/21 – Transitioning into Adulthood
03/03/21 – Anxiety & Worry
04/21/21 – Importance of Play
05/26/21 – Nature & Mental Health
08/18/21 – Trauma Informed Classroom
09/22/21 – Medical Marijuana
10/06/21 – Mental Health in Media/Stigma & Stereotypes

NJCTS’ free Wednesday Webinar series was launched in 2008 and draws an audience from across the United States. The series features online seminars for parents, educators and professionals on topics of interest to the Tourette Syndrome and associated disorders community, such as anxiety, OCD, sensory issues, bullying, school accommodations and much more.

To sign up for a webinar, or browse an archive of past webinars, visit njcts.org/webinars. A professional development certificate or a certificate of attendance for attending any of these live webinars is available for educators at a nominal fee.

NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome and Associated Disorders, the nation’s first Center of Excellence for Tourette Syndrome, is a not-for-profit organization committed to the advocacy of children and families with Tourette Syndrome and its associated disorders. Dedicated to delivering high quality services to these individuals, the Center recognizes the importance of educating the public, medical professionals, and teachers about the disorder through programs and affiliations with schools, health centers, and universities.
Contact Information
NJCTS
Doreen Pustizzi
908-575-7350
Contact
www.njcts.org

