NJCTS Announces 2021 Program of Webinars

Tourette Syndrome non-profit offers a series of free webinars for families and professionals.

Somerville, NJ, December 11, 2020 --(



01/13/21 – Using Positive Psychology to Find More Happiness Everyday

02/03/21 – Transitioning into Adulthood

03/03/21 – Anxiety & Worry

04/21/21 – Importance of Play

05/26/21 – Nature & Mental Health

08/18/21 – Trauma Informed Classroom

09/22/21 – Medical Marijuana

10/06/21 – Mental Health in Media/Stigma & Stereotypes



NJCTS’ free Wednesday Webinar series was launched in 2008 and draws an audience from across the United States. The series features online seminars for parents, educators and professionals on topics of interest to the Tourette Syndrome and associated disorders community, such as anxiety, OCD, sensory issues, bullying, school accommodations and much more.



To sign up for a webinar, or browse an archive of past webinars, visit njcts.org/webinars. A professional development certificate or a certificate of attendance for attending any of these live webinars is available for educators at a nominal fee.



Doreen Pustizzi

908-575-7350



www.njcts.org



