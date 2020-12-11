Run Wild Retreats Launches Private Retreat Program

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Run Wild Retreats + Wellness Press Release

This program allows run clubs, friend groups and training cohorts to enjoy all the benefits of group travel while limiting their exposure to people they already know. Groups of eight or more people may choose an expertly designed itinerary in places like Iceland, Moab (UT), Telluride (CO), and Spain. Run Wild Retreats’ retreat travel specialists take care of all the logistics, planning and payments so that group members can simply show up and run.



Groups also enjoy the support of professional running guides while on the trail, and have the option to request a retreat leader on site. They also have 24-hour on-call services to the company’s retreat travel specialists for logistical support.



“The private retreat program also allows runners to deeply connect with running friends and partners in a special and meaningful way, which is something runners really crave right now, especially with so many big races and events being cancelled,” says Run Wild Retreats CEO Elinor Fish. “Not only do we take all the work out of planning your group’s ideal run-focused retreat experience, but we provide you everything you need to be prepared, from packing lists to trail descriptions and maps to a detailed itinerary. We also provide your group with a customized retreat-planning mobile App that makes it easy to have everyone current on what to do, expect and pack."



All of the retreat itineraries follow traveler health and safety protocols based on the guidelines provided by the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA) and Cleveland Clinic, and are updated constantly as the pandemic evolves. Run Wild Retreats’ programs prioritize runner safety and wellbeing in every regard, from the design of the running routes to private transportation charters to outdoor dining as much as possible.



The itineraries can be adapted to include special workshops, activities or themes the group desires. Groups interested in the private retreat program are encouraged to fill out the contact form on the Run Wild Retreats website at https://runwildretreats.com/private-group-retreats/



About Run Wild Retreats + Wellness

About Run Wild Retreats + Wellness

Run Wild Retreats Inc. is an award-winning, IATA-accredited travel company that specializes in running and wellness retreat for women. We operate in six countries and are offering 10+ different itineraries. We won Runner's World magazine's 2020 Travel Award for "Best Women-Only Trips" and SHAPE magazine's 2019 Healthy Travel Award for "Best Active Outfitter." We are 100% women-owned, a member of Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, the Adventure Travel Trade Association and Transformational Travel Council. Learn more at www.runwildretreats.com

Elinor Fish

970-315-2114



www.RunWildRetreats.com



