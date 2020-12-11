PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
RE/MAX Platinum Realty
 

Company Overview

Contact Info & Offices

Press Releases

Awards

Image Gallery

RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Press Release

Receive press releases from RE/MAX Platinum Realty: By Email RSS Feeds:

Bob Wisdom Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty


Real Estate Veteran Bob Wisdom Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Downtown Sarasota, Florida, Office.

Sarasota, FL, December 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Robert “Bob” Wisdom has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Sales Associate in the downtown Sarasota office. He has 26 years of real estate experience, including 18 years with RE/MAX.

His excellent customer service, negotiation skills, and real estate marketing expertise have placed him in the top 1 percent of RE/MAX agents nationally, earning the RE/MAX Chairman’s Award, 100% Club, Executive Club and Platinum Club recognition.

Originally from Elgin, Illinois, Wisdom has a bachelor’s degree in Management from the University of Wisconsin in Superior, Wisconsin. He enjoys all sports, the arts and music, and is president of Kisses From Keegan & Friends, a pediatric cancer foundation.

The Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street. Wisdom can be reached at (847) 980-3670 or wisdom@TeamWisdomRealEstate.com.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact Information
RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Bryan Guentner
941-929-9090
Contact
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com

Click here to view the company profile of RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help