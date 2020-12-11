Bob Wisdom Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com. Sarasota, FL, December 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Robert “Bob” Wisdom has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Sales Associate in the downtown Sarasota office. He has 26 years of real estate experience, including 18 years with RE/MAX.His excellent customer service, negotiation skills, and real estate marketing expertise have placed him in the top 1 percent of RE/MAX agents nationally, earning the RE/MAX Chairman’s Award, 100% Club, Executive Club and Platinum Club recognition.Originally from Elgin, Illinois, Wisdom has a bachelor’s degree in Management from the University of Wisconsin in Superior, Wisconsin. He enjoys all sports, the arts and music, and is president of Kisses From Keegan & Friends, a pediatric cancer foundation.The Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street. Wisdom can be reached at (847) 980-3670 or wisdom@TeamWisdomRealEstate.com.RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.