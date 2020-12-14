Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sardina Systems Press Release

Receive press releases from Sardina Systems: By Email RSS Feeds: Sardina Systems and Vesper Technologies Announce Partnership to Deliver OCP Full Rack Enterprise Managed OpenStack and Kubernetes Cloud Solution

Vesper powers Sardina FishOS for enterprise ready OpenStack and Kubernetes cloud solutions fully integrated on Open Compute Project (OCP) designs.

London, United Kingdom, December 14, 2020



Vesper and Sardina have created and validated a fully integrated solution on OpenStack and Kubernetes, with the option to add Ceph storage, allowing customers to build highly scalable and efficient clouds to handle the most demanding of workloads at a highly competitive TCO. The joint solution is built on Open Compute Accepted™ hardware infrastructure, available at rack level, and can be delivered globally, complemented with a choice of management and support services ranging from DIY to full SaaS.



“We have chosen to became partner with Vesper thanks to their extensive expertise and strong passion for open technologies,” states Mihaela Constantinescu, Director of Marketing, Sardina Systems.



“OCP designs can be greatly enhanced with advanced OpenStack and Kubernetes cloud platform, to provide organizations highly optimized TCO. By creating a fully integrated enterprise cloud solution together with Vesper, we have 'pre-baked' the otherwise complex solution design, to make it easier for enterprise customers to access the important benefits of a rapid-to-production OpenStack and Kubernetes cloud, rack-built, network installed, OS installed and FishOS installed. End-to-end tested and certified on the highly acclaimed OCP Accepted™ hardware infrastructure.”



This flexible architecture and modular underlying infrastructure of the joint solution allows extensive enterprise customization — whether more compute, more storage or multi-site high availability (HA). Each solution can be flexibly right-sized, to meet the capacity and performance requirements of today, and yet designed to deliver adaptable, efficient, automated expansion.



"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sardina Systems. There is a great deal of synergy between Open Source and OCP platforms, both share principles of openness, scalability and operational efficiency. This made it a very natural decision to partner with Sardina Systems to deliver an OpenStack Cloud Platform on OCP Accepted™hardware.



"Sardina Systems provide a highly consultative approach that is unique in the market, taking time to really understand customers’ requirements and delivering with their highly talented technical team.



"Vesper set out, together with Sardina Systems, to make OpenStack accessible to any organisation looking to take advantage of the benefits offered by OpenStack and Kubernetes. The combination of a fully integrated OCP Accepted™platform, Sardina’s FishOS OpenStack and a wide range of support options delivers on every point; customers can be confident in a tailored solution, optimum hardware and world leading class support,” states Philip Kaye, Director, Vesper Technologies.



About Sardina Systems

Founded in 2014, Sardina Systems makes infrastructure invisible, elevating IT to focus on enterprise applications and services. FishOS natively converges server, storage, virtualization, and networking into a resilient, software-defined AI-based solution. Optimized performance, cloud flexibility, robust security, for all enterprise applications at any scale.



Sardina Systems has operations in Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, Sweden, and the UK.



For more info about us, please visit our website atunci www.sardinasystems.com.



About Vesper Technologies Limited

Vesper Technologies Limited is a specialist systems integrator focused on delivering innovative server, network, and storage solutions.



We help our customers drive innovation, reduce cost, increase flexibility, and secure the benefits of automation in the data centre. Our vendor portfolio and the solutions we provide are influenced by the hardware, software and cloud solutions that are used by hyperscale data centre operators, such as Facebook and Rackspace. We strive to introduce the benefits of these technologies into the enterprise market. Our core competencies are system design, assembly, setup, test, distribution, and deployment, all of which we facilitate at rack scale.



Vesper Technologies is an "OCP Solution Provider.” We architect rackscale designs that include Network, Server, Storage and Application.



The "Enterprise OpenStack and Kubernetes Cloud Platform” solution powered by Sardina FishOS is listed on the Integrated Solutions section of the OCP Marketplace.



