New Non-Profit, MKE a Scene, Generates Holiday-Themed Album with 14 Milwaukee Bands

Milwaukee, WI, December 15, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- "MKE A Scene" partnered with Stillwave studios to record and produce alternative Holiday Tunes from all your favorite local MKE bands. 14 artists from the community have joined forces to create an album of their favorite holiday songs, with their own creative twists. For a minimum donation of $10, you can download the album Sleighin' it! - A MKE Christmas. All album donations go to support efforts to bring awareness to mental health issues in our youth.
“This is our first major project for ‘MKE a Scene.’ I'm so happy how the songs turned out and am proud of all the local musicians that, without hesitation, donated their time and resources to make this happen,” says Eric Johnson, founder of "MKE a Scene."
"MKE a Scene" is a Milwaukee based non-profit dedicated to supporting efforts that bring awareness to mental health issues in our youth. With every child just wanting to be heard, we are here to help their voices to make their own scene. Through Art, Music, and film, 'MKE a Scene' is giving children and young adults the creative space to safely express their thoughts, emotions, and struggles. Handing over the reins to their own creativity, we are guiding a new generation to stand up and lead the way through directing and producing music to help bring light to the issues they think are causing youth so much pain.
Donations and download of the album Sleighin' it! - A MKE Christmas can be made at www.mkeascene.com.
Below is the list of artists and songs from the album Sleighin' it! - A MKE Christmas:
1 - Brave You - Wonderful Christmastime
2 - Shonn Hinton & Shotgun - New Born King
3 - The Door Stoppers - Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
4 - Scott Starr from Rev Pop - Merry Christmas (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight)
5 - Hot By Ziggy - Let It Snow!!
6 - Dislocation - O Come, O Come Emmanuel
7 - Spare Change Trio - Happy Christmas
8 - Ice Island - Little Drummer Boy'
9 - Telethon - Christmas Burger
10 - June Gloom - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
11 - Lost Orange Cat - (Not So) Silent Night
12 - M545 - Feliz Navidad
13 - Complex Machine - Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
14 - Tigera - Every Other Day