New Non-Profit, MKE a Scene, Generates Holiday-Themed Album with 14 Milwaukee Bands

14 - Tigera - Every Other Day Milwaukee, WI, December 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "MKE A Scene" partnered with Stillwave studios to record and produce alternative Holiday Tunes from all your favorite local MKE bands. 14 artists from the community have joined forces to create an album of their favorite holiday songs, with their own creative twists. For a minimum donation of $10, you can download the album Sleighin' it! - A MKE Christmas. All album donations go to support efforts to bring awareness to mental health issues in our youth.“This is our first major project for ‘MKE a Scene.’ I'm so happy how the songs turned out and am proud of all the local musicians that, without hesitation, donated their time and resources to make this happen,” says Eric Johnson, founder of "MKE a Scene.""MKE a Scene" is a Milwaukee based non-profit dedicated to supporting efforts that bring awareness to mental health issues in our youth. With every child just wanting to be heard, we are here to help their voices to make their own scene. Through Art, Music, and film, 'MKE a Scene' is giving children and young adults the creative space to safely express their thoughts, emotions, and struggles. Handing over the reins to their own creativity, we are guiding a new generation to stand up and lead the way through directing and producing music to help bring light to the issues they think are causing youth so much pain.Donations and download of the album Sleighin' it! - A MKE Christmas can be made at www.mkeascene.com.Below is the list of artists and songs from the album Sleighin' it! - A MKE Christmas:1 - Brave You - Wonderful Christmastime2 - Shonn Hinton & Shotgun - New Born King3 - The Door Stoppers - Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer4 - Scott Starr from Rev Pop - Merry Christmas (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight)5 - Hot By Ziggy - Let It Snow!!6 - Dislocation - O Come, O Come Emmanuel7 - Spare Change Trio - Happy Christmas8 - Ice Island - Little Drummer Boy'9 - Telethon - Christmas Burger10 - June Gloom - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas11 - Lost Orange Cat - (Not So) Silent Night12 - M545 - Feliz Navidad13 - Complex Machine - Happy Xmas (War Is Over)14 - Tigera - Every Other Day Contact Information MKE a Scene

Eric Johnson

503-454-6593



https://www.mkeascene.com



