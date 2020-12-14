Telehouse America NYIIX Peering Exchange Exceeds 1 Tbps Peak Traffic

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Telehouse America Press Release Share Blog

Telehouse America NYIIX has achieved a tremendous milestone by exceeding 1 tera bits per second (TBPS) in peak traffic.





While Peering Exchanges are how countless ISPs, businesses, and nonprofits gain fast ad cost efficient data transmission across the globe, they’re not all created equal. Their success and efficacy are determined by their connections to large numbers of peering members and the activity and traffic of said members. Telehouse NYIIX surpassing the important milestone of 1 Tbps in peak traffic demonstrates why it is one of the IXP leaders in the US.



Telehouse NYIIX delivers a single platform to Carriers, Internet Service Providers, Contents Providers, Gaming Providers, Educational Institutions, Cloud Providers and Enterprises to reduce operational costs, and improve network performance and resilience. With this milestone NYIIX shows its reach, partnership growth, use, and efficacy for countless businesses and organizations. All of which have vital data transmission needs across the US and the globe. This has never been more important than in the time of a global pandemic where data exchange and transmissions are scaling up and becoming more vital in an evolving internet landscape.



With recent expansions and upgrades to one of the main NYIIX hubs housed at Telehouse’s 85 10th ave locations, NYIIX is able to allow any of its current or future customers the ability to activate or scale multiple 100G ports for high traffic applications across a massive network of peering routes.



However, Telehouse NYIIX peering service is not limited to its POP locations. NYIIX peering service can be available via numerous NYIIX resellers from various geographic locations such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Middle East.



Telehouse first established the NYIIX International Peering Exchange in 1996 to serve the east coast business epicenters of New York and New Jersey. Since then, they’ve developed one of the largest and most active memberships of any International Peering Exchange in the US. Telehouse America and NYIIX, VP Internet Engineering, Akio Sugeno spoke about the importance of this milestone and how it supports the varied needs of business and organizations in the US operating locally and globally.



“Our mission with Telehouse NYIIX has always been to provide unparalleled connectivity, data transmission, speed, and cost reduction for every businesses and organizations connecting across the US or the globe,” said Akio. “Reaching this milestone of 1 Tbps in peak traffic is proof that we’re meeting that need and fulfilling our mission to be the leader in IXP in the US.”



Telehouse owns and operates 40+ Data Centers across the globe and is home to some of the largest International Peering Exchanges in the world. NYIIX POPs are located in New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, which are all open IXPs meaning that colocation with Telehouse is not a requirement to join.



To explore the benefits of Telehouse NYIIX exchanges and see why countless members and partners peer with them, visit https://www.nyiix.net/



A stable and trusted pioneer of carrier-neutral data center services, Telehouse provides secure, power-protected environments, where clients house and operate their telecommunications and network resources. Among the many benefits of colocating with Telehouse is the ability to connect to state-of-the-art peering exchanges (NYIIX) in New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Additionally, the global availability of 40+ Telehouse-branded data centers in 10+ cities throughout Asia, North America and EMEA, delivers continuous, cost-effective operation of network-dependent, IT infrastructure to businesses around the world. Please visit www.telehouse.com, or email at sales@telehouse.com to Connect with Telehouse on Twitter and LinkedIn. 