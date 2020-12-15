New Company, Venus in Violet, Launches the First Skin Care Oil

Press Releases Venus in Violet Press Release Share Blog

Venus in Violet’s TANTRIK anointing oil is a multipurpose blend used as a natural perfume and skin care oil.





After merging with long-standing Wildly Natural Skin Care, an educational site dedicated to natural skin care, Venus in Violet ramps up to produce all natural, highest quality potions in the game.



Wildly Natural Skin Care was leading edge in natural skin care at its start in 2012. Ten years later, the merger with Venus in Violet incorporates that expertise to produce TANTRIK, which utilizes 100% natural materials, including essential oils, absolutes, carrier oils, skin care actives and more.



Additionally, the packaging is regenerative, made of plantable paper. The recycled fiberboard is embedded with wildflower seeds, producing no waste after use.



Venus in Violet details:

- Products combine expertise, sensual experiences, and natural materials to make the finest perfume and skin oils

- TANTRIK is the flagship product, a multi-purpose perfume oil

- Key ingredients include jojoba and hemp oils, jasmine, vanilla, sandalwood, and neroli essential oils



“This potion is spectacular! The scent is deeply sensual and intriguing. There’s earthiness and muskiness, floral and woodsy notes intermingling with some sort of spicy intrigue that is so intoxicating. But beyond the pleasurable aspects, this oil serves an invaluable skincare need! I’d been struggling to find something to effectively moisturise my face - my skin has been radically changing over the past few years and, despite experimenting with an insane number of products, I hadn’t landed on anything that worked well for me for eons. I’ve been using this primarily as a facial oil for a little over a week now and my skin is drinking it up. My face feels soft and deeply hydrated. I love that the blend feels rich, yet it absorbs so easily without leaving a greasy residue behind,” says Julia Anna from California, a new user of TANTRIK.



“After many years of formulation, research, and experimentation, the launch of TANTRIK is a celebration. It’s exciting that people are getting healthier through body care and now can also simmer in the bliss of the experience with this cutting edge formula,” says Michelle Czolba, CEO and founder of Venus in Violet.



All operations will shift from Wildly Natural Skin Care to Venus in Violet in the wake of the TANTRIK launch.



About Venus in Violet, Inc.

Michelle Czolba

412-503-5817



www.venusinviolet.com



