Rechargeable Lithium Ion Coin Cell Batteries Offer the Highest mAh Capacity Available

New Yorker Electronics Introduces Illinois Capacitor Rechargeable Batteries for IoT Devices, Wearable Electronics and Memory Backup Circuits

Northvale, NJ, December 12, 2020 --(



Not only has the energy density per cell been improved, the failure rate is superior to older designs. Encapsulation, unlike conventional stacking construction, has resolved older manufacturing issues which can affect safety and reliability. As a result, RJD Series batteries allow manufacturers to offer new levels of performance without product redesign.



With the increased performance levels, product run time can be increased by 20% or more vs. a conventional lithium rechargeable coin cell battery. Alternatively, if product size is most critical, performance levels can be maintained with a physically smaller cell.



Because of the internal encapsulation construction, UL-Listed RJD cells offer greater reliability and safety. This is due to their greater resistance to overheating than conventional coin-cell batteries; and the patented technology virtually eliminates risk of internal shorts. RJD Coin Cells are available in eight different capacity levels, leaded or with conventional flat terminals. Each is rated at: 3.7VDC (4.2VDC to 3.0VDC). Operating temperature range is -20°C to +60°C.



High power density is a significant benefit in IoT wearable applications, such as any type of portable product that is currently powered by rechargeable coin cell batteries. These include key fobs, memory backup, security devices and numerous consumer electronics products.



Features & Benefits

- Highest Power Rating

- Improved Energy Density per Cell

- UL Listed

- Available Leaded or Conventional Flat Terminals

- More Resistant to Overheating

- Safer Design

- Available in 8 Capacity Levels



Applications

- Fitness Bands/Heart Monitors

- Smart Watches

- Dash Cams

- Key Fobs

- Memory Backup

- Security Devices



New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Illinois Capacitor and provides its full product line of miniature capacitors for electronics, lighting, energy and other markets including aluminum electrolytic, metalized film, power film, supercapacitors (ultra capacitors), supercapacitor modules and other types.



Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



