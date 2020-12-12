New Yorker Electronics Releases New Adam Tech Waterproof Discrete Pogo Pins

Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

IP Rated Spring-Loaded DIP Pins from Adam Tech Interconnects Prevent Moisture from Entering the Pin around Barrel Seams

Northvale, NJ, December 12, 2020 --(



The pogo pins are manufactured with extreme precision and guarantee long life and high reliability. Currently available in Through-Hole orientation for board mounting, other styles will soon be available.



Additionally, all Adam Tech Interconnects harsh environment connectors have been designed to withstand fluctuating temperatures to maintain top performance and longer life cycles. These waterproof connectors are used in wet areas where water pipes are used or in a rainy climate due to their double-layered metal body. They are durable with sealed Ethernet and USB with M8, M12 and Coded Configurations.



Adam Tech pogo pins are easily maintained and replaced in order to simplify the production process. The spring loading presses the probes into a hole to connect two PCB boards, and can therefore allow electrical connection to any component with a copper pad.



Adam Tech manufactures world-class connectors and cable assemblies, waterproof solutions, and advanced automotive solutions and all are tested for electric capabilities and pressures. As a franchise distributor for Adam Tech Interconnects, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full lines of supply pins, connectors, plugs and assemblies.



