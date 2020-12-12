Florida Vocalist, Lisette Diaz, Launches Her First Book with a Fun Virtual Party

Press Releases El Club de las Diosas Press Release

Puerto Rican vocalist, Lisette Diaz, launches her first book, "La Vieja Ramonita," a bilingual tell of Ramonita, an elderly woman with Alzheimer's disease whose spirit is lifted with the help of a special friend.

A "Parranda" style virtual book launch is scheduled for December 16, 2020 from 6:30 - 7:30 pm ET. Hostess, Yadira Ambert from El Club de las Diosas will join Lisette Diaz and Natalie Danielle in this fun and interactive event. Visit https://bit.ly/ramonitarsvp to RSVP for this event. Kissimmee, FL, December 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Puerto Rican vocalist, Lisette Diaz, is known for her sultry and versatile vocalizations. She is hailed by many reputable musicians in Orlando as one of the top Latina vocalists whose stylings range from classic boleros, pop, salsa, R&B, and rock. Lisette had a 5-year stint as a headlining singer with guitarist and vocalist, Adalberto Bravo, and other artists at Gloria Estefan's restaurant, Bongos. During the 2020 COVID-19 crisis, she participated in the album, "Children of the World" as a member of the Global Citizens Ensemble in order to bring hope to children in times where they have shown the most resilience.A mother of two boys and one girl, Lisette is a passionate educator formerly working as a middle and high school science teacher. She keeps this passion alive by providing tutoring services as well as youth workshops.As an author Lisette is dedicated to spreading love and compassion while incorporating diversity both in culture and people with disabilities. Most notably, her book "La Viejita Ramonita" quickly became the #1 New Release title on Amazon, and is a celebration of her Puerto Rican culture.A "Parranda" style virtual book launch is scheduled for December 16, 2020 from 6:30 - 7:30 pm ET. Hostess, Yadira Ambert from El Club de las Diosas will join Lisette Diaz and Natalie Danielle in this fun and interactive event. Visit https://bit.ly/ramonitarsvp to RSVP for this event. Contact Information El Club de las Diosas

