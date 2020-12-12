TRECIG’S CIO to Speak at ISACA Asia CACS 2020 Virtual Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TRECIG Press Release

Dallas, TX, December 12, 2020 --(



The ISACA CACS Conferences are the premier events for audit/assurance, COBIT, compliance, risk, security, and strategy/governance professionals. Knowledge, tools and strategies will be shared at all levels of expertise. This year’s program will include sessions on 3 individual tracks covering Defense, Assurance and Oversight in regards to how organizations have transformed from “Trust to Zero Trust.” Sessions will be posted to the Asia CACS website in real-time as if attendees were at an in-person event, and many will feature a live Q&A with speakers. Keynote speakers include Lt General (Dr) Rajesh Pant and Steven J. Ross. Both are internationally recognized experts in cyber and information systems security. Other speakers include executives and experts from across the globe. (www.isaca.org/conferences/asia-conference-2020)



“ISACA’s learning and networking opportunities offer professionals innovative content and interactive experiences to not only enhance their current skills but to also prepare for the future of tech and the challenges that they and their enterprises will face,” said Julia Kanouse, senior vice president of membership at ISACA. “Being strategic amidst change and adding value to their roles and organizations is necessary given the fast-paced environments in which we are now working. ISACA’s events and programs support the continuous education journeys needed to help both individuals and enterprises realize the positive potential of technology.”



For more than 50 years, ISACA (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its 145,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide.



Roy Rucker, Chief Executive Officer of TRECIG commented, “TRECIG is proud of Mr. West’s invitation to speak at ISACA Asia CACS 2020. His unique perspectives on security and risk make him an ideal presenter to address Zero Trust Networks and how best to approach these types of secure solutions.”



Roy Rucker

832-266-4440



trecig.com



