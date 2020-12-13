DataListsGroup Initiates a Communication Platform for Businesses by Upgrading Insurance Agents Email List

Press Releases DataListsGroup Press Release

DataListsGroup is excited to share the news that they are finally upgrading the Insurance Agents Email List to initiate a communication platform for businesses and marketers.

Houston, TX, December 13, 2020



The new additions to the mailing list include industry-wise insurance agents' email list, insurance mailing lists, an email list of insurance companies, real estate insurance mailing list, list of property, and casualty insurance.



The upgraded insurance agents email list also features a database with hundreds of demographic and psychographic selections available to help insurance marketers target the ideal audience. Insurance professionals will be able to generate great responses and feedback for a variety of direct marketing campaigns.



This modernized database of industries that is accurate and result-oriented adds value to any marketer’s quest for quality leads.



Furthermore, the mailing list provides extensive information on insurance agents, including industry, contact name, company size, title, location, and more. Insurance marketers can mail product and service offerings directly to insurance agents and brokers actively engaged in selling insurance, planning, and strategizing.



From a leading marketing management company, John Paul, a marketing manager, said, "DataListsGroup has greatly simplified our marketing strategy. Utilizing the quality Insurance Agents Leads by them has helped us extend our market and business campaigns. Their lead generation platform permitted us to locate the right audience and also helped us expedite the selling process and much more. We are truly pleased with the unique process provided, and we will come back for more databases in the upcoming months."



DataListsGroup is the leading B2B database provider of the industry. With up-to-date email databases and opt-in contacts, marketers can access more than 14 million-plus companies across US and global markets. DataListsGroup helps businesses target a wide range of marketing professionals in the industry, namely c-level executives, insurance agents, sales and marketing managers, contractors, and financial executives.



