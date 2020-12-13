Quantum Armor, Silent Breach's Attack Surface Monitoring Solution, Now Offers Cloud Integration

Press Releases Silent Breach Press Release

New York, NY, December 13, 2020 --(



“As more businesses transition to a virtual environment, cloud security has become the first line of defense against potential intruders,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “At Silent Breach, our global labs are working to keep you and your business secure 24/7/365. So whether you're migrating to a cloud infrastructure platform for the first time or would like to harden your existing network architecture, Silent Breach is here to cultivate, maintain, and enhance your organization's cloud security.”



Quantum Armor provides real-time network monitoring, data analysis, and threat intelligence. Utilizing a range of proprietary algorithms, Quantum Armor is able to execute agentless port monitoring, configuration changes, log parsing, attack surface fluctuations and emerging cybersecurity trends at the click of a button. Actionable insights are delivered daily to make sure you start your day with only the latest intelligence. The first release allows for full AWS integration, with a future release planned for GCP and Azure.



“The cybersecurity landscape continues to become increasingly complex, and robust cloud security is key to any effective cybersecurity strategy,” said Andrew Miller, Quantum Armor Product Manager. “Accordingly, and in collaboration with our partners and clients, we’ve developed Quantum Armor to not just be cloud-friendly, but perhaps more importantly, to be cloud-centric. We believe that having a secure cloud environment at the heart of your organization’s cybersecurity program will, with the correct tools, improve your ability to monitor, predict, and adapt to most security events.”



To learn more about Quantum Armor, please visit us at go-quantum.com.



