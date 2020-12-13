PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Regional-Favorite Holiday Concert Goes Virtual This Year


Christ Church’s concert, titled Home for Christmas, will be virtual only, which means the same powerful experience that has kept people coming back year after year will be streamed right into your living room.

Rockaway, NJ, December 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Oh, there is no place like home for the holidays. Christ Church’s annual holiday concert traditionally gathers thousands from the communities of Montclair and Rockaway, NJ for inspiring renditions of Christmas songs coupled with creative storytelling. This year, Christ Church’s concert, titled Home for Christmas, will be virtual only, which means the same powerful experience that has kept people coming back year after year will be streamed right into your living room.

The musical will be led by Christ Church’s talented Worship and Creative Arts Team and other regional performers; an impressive ensemble of artists with experience that includes major musical productions on stage. The featured songs will represent a little of the old and new, and will be livestreamed from the church’s Facebook and YouTube social media pages on the following days:

Home for Christmas: Concert Dates December 16-17 & 23-25 Live @ 8:00pm @ChristChurchNJ on Facebook @ChristChurchUSA on YouTube

For more information, visit the event page at https://christchurchusa.org/christmas/

Contact: Christ Church
140 Green Pond Road
Rockaway, New Jersey 07866

Jena Fisher, Home for Christmas Director JFisher@ChristChurchUSA.org
973-783-1010 x238
Contact Information
Christ Church
Dominique Betts-Payne
973-783-1010 ext 426
Contact
www.Christchurchusa.org
Cell: 201-953-5216

