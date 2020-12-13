Regional-Favorite Holiday Concert Goes Virtual This Year

Christ Church’s concert, titled Home for Christmas, will be virtual only, which means the same powerful experience that has kept people coming back year after year will be streamed right into your living room.

The musical will be led by Christ Church’s talented Worship and Creative Arts Team and other regional performers; an impressive ensemble of artists with experience that includes major musical productions on stage. The featured songs will represent a little of the old and new, and will be livestreamed from the church’s Facebook and YouTube social media pages on the following days:



Home for Christmas: Concert Dates December 16-17 & 23-25 Live @ 8:00pm @ChristChurchNJ on Facebook @ChristChurchUSA on YouTube



For more information, visit the event page at https://christchurchusa.org/christmas/



Contact: Christ Church

140 Green Pond Road

Rockaway, New Jersey 07866



Jena Fisher, Home for Christmas Director JFisher@ChristChurchUSA.org

