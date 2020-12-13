Avant Healthcare Professionals Awarded Bronze and Merit Honors in Digital Health Awards

Press Releases Avant Healthcare Professionals Press Release

Orlando, FL, December 13, 2020 --(



“We are honored to have received these awards that recognize the value of rich content in the healthcare industry,” said Brian Hudson, senior vice president of Avant Healthcare Professionals. “We appreciate the engagement from our partners as we continue to provide innovative and highly personalized content.”



Avant’s Healthcare Professionals’ “Guide to Nurse Staffing Post-COVID-19” helps nurse leaders define their nurse staffing strategy and learn about new, creative nurse staffing solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced healthcare leaders to re-evaluate the way they think about nurse staffing and long-term retention. This guide is designed to support them in those efforts.



Avant’s “Managing Nurse Staffing Costs Post-COVID-19” article provides insight into the true cost of nurse turnover, along with timely information about the various types of nurse placements based on clinical and financial goals.



About Digital Health Awards

The Digital Health Awards program recognizes high-quality digital health resources for consumers and health professionals. The competition is held twice each year, spring and fall. The program is organized by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), a national clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields.



About Avant Healthcare Professionals



