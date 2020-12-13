Press Releases Covermade Press Release

Receive press releases from Covermade: By Email RSS Feeds: Covermade to Launch with QVC®

Multiplatform retailer to offer Covermade comforters beginning Dec. 14.

Columbus, OH, December 13, 2020 --(



“We could not be more excited to be working with QVC to make Covermade easy-bed-making comforters available to their millions of customers,” said Monaco, inventor and founder, Covermade. “The QVC brand is rooted in building trust, credibility and long-term relationships with the customer. Working with QVC means that more people will join the many satisfied Covermade customers who are already enjoying simpler bed making for a better night’s sleep and easier mornings.”



Each Covermade comforter is 100% cotton with a 300-thread count and is machine washable. Covermade’s patented elastic design keeps the covers in place, allowing you to make the bed in moments. The bedding product enables anyone - from adults to children - to make a bed with ease. Research supports that better sleep results from a clean and comfortable environment[i]. According to a survey from the National Sleep Foundation, 44 percent of bed makers say they get a good night’s sleep almost every night.[ii]



About Covermade

Covermade LLC, based in Columbus, Ohio, is a provider of innovative bedding products. When founder Natalie Monaco became frustrated with the hassle of making the bed, she began searching for products designed to facilitate bed making. When she couldn’t find anything in stores or online, she began developing Covermade and made it her mission to provide consumers with a solution. The patented bedding product simplifies bed making and is easy to use for everyone, from kids to adults. The Covermade comforter is available in a variety of sizes and colors. Visit Covermade online for more information or to order, and follow Covermade on social media on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or LinkedIn.



[i] http://www.webmd.com/sleep-disorders/news/20110126/want-sleep-better-make-your-bed



[ii] http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2015/05/28/make-your-bed-habits-better-version-of-yourself_n_7459998.html Columbus, OH, December 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, Covermade, producer of a patented bedding line designed to simplify bed making, announced that QVC will offer its comforters beginning Dec. 14 in a segment to air from 7 to 9 a.m. EST. The segment titled, "The Wrap It Up Gift Event,” features a live remote with Covermade founder Natalie Monaco.“We could not be more excited to be working with QVC to make Covermade easy-bed-making comforters available to their millions of customers,” said Monaco, inventor and founder, Covermade. “The QVC brand is rooted in building trust, credibility and long-term relationships with the customer. Working with QVC means that more people will join the many satisfied Covermade customers who are already enjoying simpler bed making for a better night’s sleep and easier mornings.”Each Covermade comforter is 100% cotton with a 300-thread count and is machine washable. Covermade’s patented elastic design keeps the covers in place, allowing you to make the bed in moments. The bedding product enables anyone - from adults to children - to make a bed with ease. Research supports that better sleep results from a clean and comfortable environment[i]. According to a survey from the National Sleep Foundation, 44 percent of bed makers say they get a good night’s sleep almost every night.[ii]About CovermadeCovermade LLC, based in Columbus, Ohio, is a provider of innovative bedding products. When founder Natalie Monaco became frustrated with the hassle of making the bed, she began searching for products designed to facilitate bed making. When she couldn’t find anything in stores or online, she began developing Covermade and made it her mission to provide consumers with a solution. The patented bedding product simplifies bed making and is easy to use for everyone, from kids to adults. The Covermade comforter is available in a variety of sizes and colors. Visit Covermade online for more information or to order, and follow Covermade on social media on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or LinkedIn.[i] http://www.webmd.com/sleep-disorders/news/20110126/want-sleep-better-make-your-bed[ii] http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2015/05/28/make-your-bed-habits-better-version-of-yourself_n_7459998.html Contact Information Garrett Public Relations

Michelle Garrett

614-315-4037



covermadebedding.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Covermade