Small Business Payroll Tax Software: ezPaycheck is Now Available for 2021 Payroll Processing

Halfpricesoft.com has just released ezPaycheck payroll software with 2021 tax tables for small to midsize businesses. Test the demo version at halfpricesoft.com with no cost or obligation.

Nashville, TN, December 15, 2020 --(



“Halfpricesoft.com has just released the 2021 version of ezPaycheck payroll software with tax table changes from the IRS for the upcoming year,” explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com



The unique features include:



- ezPaycheck prints W2 forms in 4-up format



- Supports differential pay rates within the company



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semi monthly and monthly pay periods



- Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions



- Supports both miscellaneous checks and payroll calculation checks



- Supports both blank computer checks or preprinted checks



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia



- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A pre printed forms required for W2 and W3)



- Supports unlimited accounts at no additional charge



- Supports network for multiple users (additional cost).



Priced at $109 per computer, per calendar year. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

Nashville, TN, December 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The 2021 year version of ezPaycheck payroll software has just been released by Halfpricesoft.com. The latest version has been updated with new tax rates implemented by the IRS. This year's version continues to support paychecks as well as W2, W3, 940, 941 forms all within one software application for only $109 per calendar year (single user version).

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



