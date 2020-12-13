Construction Company Talks on Common Remodeling Problems

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Silva Construction Press Release

Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310. San Pedro, CA, December 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Silva Construction, (https://www.silvaconstruction.com) a California remodeling and construction company, recently released a public statement on common difficulties that come up in remodeling projects, advising homeowners on how to avoid them and have a successful remodeling project for their home.The company laid out several points of primary concern when starting remodeling on a home, as follows:Lay out your short-term as well as long-term goals for the house so these can be taken into consideration. Don’t have unrealistic expectations for your current remodeling job.Don’t under-budget. Allow for about 20% more than the expected budget to account for unforeseen expenses.Ask for references when selecting a contractor for remodeling. Go with a contractor who has good references and a history of experience.Similarly, be wary of a contractor who bids much lower. Do your research as above to ensure the remodeling job will be of the highest quality.Don’t be afraid to ask lots of questions throughout the remodeling process, to ensure there is no miscommunication on the project.Always find out what permit will be needed for the project and ensure it is gotten.Be careful with choosing low-quality materials. It is almost always recommended to go with quality materials that will last longer.Dave Silva, co-owner of Silva Construction, stated the following: “When you are getting ready to get remodeling done on your home, everyone involved wants to make sure it is done as efficiently as possible. That means doing a job that is realistic, on-budget, good quality materials that will last and working with a contractor who has the references and experience to get a good product. After all, it is your home, so you deserve the best with your remodeling. The points above are the major points that I see when a remodeling project goes wrong, which means someone has to come in and correct it. Keeping these points in mind you will avoid some of the common difficulties that remodeling projects get into.”Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310. Contact Information Silva Construction

