Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. - Xi Omega Chapter Congratulates Four Members Who Won State and Local Elected Offices on November 3, 2020


Members Lauren Underwood, Christina Henderson, Janeese Lewis George, and Robin Nunn will begin their terms in January 2021.

Washington, DC, December 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. - Xi Omega Chapter congratulates four members who won state and local elected offices on November 3, 2020. Members Lauren Underwood, Christina Henderson, Janeese Lewis George, and Robin Nunn will begin their terms in January 2021.

President April Gaines-Jernigan stated, “On behalf of Xi Omega Chapter, I am pleased to congratulate our members who sought and won elected offices. We applaud them for demonstrating how members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority embrace civic engagement and seek leadership roles in their communities.”

Ms. Lauren Underwood was re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from the 14th Congressional District of Illinois. She is the youngest African American woman to serve in Congress and is the first woman and person of color to represent the 14th District of Illinois. A registered nurse and health policy expert who served in the Obama administration, Ms. Underwood will begin her second term in January.

Ms. Christina Henderson was elected At-Large Member of the Council of the District of Columbia; this was her first run for elected office. Her prior work experience includes serving in policy positions for the DC Council, advising two U.S. Senators, and advising state and local education officials.

Ms. Janeese Lewis George won election as the Ward 4 Councilmember. She served as an Assistant Attorney General for DC Attorney General Karl Racine. She previously worked as an Assistant District Attorney for Philadelphia’s first African American District Attorney.
