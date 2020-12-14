Impact Church Celebrates Opening at Regency Square Mall

Press Releases Impact Church Press Release

Impact Church is celebrating the opening of its newly renovated Regency Campus at Regency Square Mall with a Ribbon Cutting on Saturday December 19th at 11am.

Jacksonville, FL, December 14, 2020 --(



In 2016 Impact Church purchased the former Belk Department store at Regency Square Mall.



The newly renovated facility includes a state-of-the-art auditorium and dedicated kid and teen spaces for all ages. The new facility also has training rooms, reception space, and a café offering specialty coffee and food selections.



“To reach the finish line on this project during a global pandemic is a testament to God’s amazing love for the Arlington area and how important it is for Impact to continue to make a difference in the Greater Jacksonville area. We are humbled and extremely excited about this major milestone in Impact Church and Jacksonville history,” said George Davis, senior pastor of Impact Church.



Randall Jordan

904-725-3636



weareimpact.com



