Impact Church Celebrates Opening at Regency Square Mall

Jacksonville, FL, December 14, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Impact Church celebrates the opening of the newly renovated Regency Campus with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony 9501 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, FL 32225. The public is welcome.
In 2016 Impact Church purchased the former Belk Department store at Regency Square Mall.
The newly renovated facility includes a state-of-the-art auditorium and dedicated kid and teen spaces for all ages. The new facility also has training rooms, reception space, and a café offering specialty coffee and food selections.
“To reach the finish line on this project during a global pandemic is a testament to God’s amazing love for the Arlington area and how important it is for Impact to continue to make a difference in the Greater Jacksonville area. We are humbled and extremely excited about this major milestone in Impact Church and Jacksonville history,” said George Davis, senior pastor of Impact Church.
Impact Church will hold its first worship services in the new facility on Sunday, December 20 at 8am, 10am, 12pm, & 4pm. CDC recommended safety protocols will be followed to protect the safety of everyone who attends. The public is welcome. Seating is limited so social distancing can be maintained. Register to attend at weareimpact.com