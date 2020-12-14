Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Book Publicity Services Press Release

Receive press releases from Book Publicity Services: By Email RSS Feeds: Book Publicity Services Announces New Book on Aging "On with the Butter"

Award winning author Heidi Herman’s latest book "On with the Butter!" helps seniors and elderly to Spread More Living onto Everyday Life – even during a pandemic.

Los Angeles, CA, December 14, 2020 --(



“Herman’s inspiring work offers a fresh perspective on living well at any age.” – Recommended by the US Review



“A sunny self-help guide that aims to reveal the secret to an active and exuberant lifestyle." - Kirkus Review



"On with the Butter!" recently won the 2020 IAN Book of the Year Awards as a finalist in the “Self-Help/How-To” category.



What makes Heidi’s new book unique is her inspiration and – in 2018, her 93-year old mother, Ieda, undertook a challenge to have 93 new experiences before her 94th birthday to prove you’re never too old for something new. After Heidi helped her Icelandic mom with that year’s adventure, they were working on turning the experience into a book when Ieda passed away. Heidi finished her mother’s photo journal of experiences but was inspired to go one step further and inspire others to live life with that same vitality. Heidi herself learned to be what she calls a ‘life adventurer’ and her new book “On With the Butter!” provides insight for readers to add vitality to their own life. It also incorporates her Icelandic heritage and the unique Scandinavian life philosophies.



If you’re looking for new ways to add zest to your life or have free time in retirement, this book offers a wide variety of activities and challenges, along with inspiring and heartwarming stories. Discover ways to explore, play, take, chances, try new things, make a difference, and have more fun in life. You’re the activities director, and "On with the Butter!" is your guidebook.



Keep moving, keep doing, and keep spreading more living onto everyday life. After all, everything’s better with butter.



“On with the Butter” is a wonderful and inspiring book! Through Heidi’s Herman’s vibrant and engaging, and often humorous stories, intertwined with unique ideas and helpful information, she encourages curiosity, connection, and a call to action. This is an excellent book for those who are looking for an exciting next chapter, or even just a little more flavor, to their life! – Laura Haw, Adjunct Instructor in Aging Studies, University of Indianapolis



On with the Butter is available for sale on Amazon. Heidi Herman is available for media interviews.



Kelsey Butts

805-807-9027



https://bookpublicityservices.com



