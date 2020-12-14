Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Receive press releases from Adelaide Books: By Email RSS Feeds: New Book by Nick Padron: "Souls In Exile"

Adelaide Books announces the release of the collection of short stories, "Souls In Exile."

New York, NY, December 14, 2020 --(



“Mr. Padron has a very strong writer's voice, one I haven't come across in such a long time for a new novelist; I have read this author and I can guarantee it won't be the last time.” - Lea Schizas, award-winning author/editor



"Padron’s prose shows careful attention to detail, originality of language and imagery.” - Rita Ciresi, award-winning author



“Loved it, a story that pushes the boundaries of genre and perspective.” - Lisa Diane Kastner, writer and editor on “Sylvia's Island”



Born in Havana, Cuba, Nick Padron grew up in New York City. He studied writing at New York University. He was an RCA Victor recording artist and the creator of Diablero, a rock opera based on Carlos Castaneda’s books. His television credits in Spain include musical director and cast member of the highly acclaimed, award-winning series Esta Noche Cruzamos El Mississippi and of many other TV productions. His short stories have appeared in numerous publications and anthologies in the US and abroad. He is the author of three novels, including The Cuban Scar and ABN Award finalist Where Labyrinths End.



Available on Amazon



For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org. New York, NY, December 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Nick Padron, Souls In Exile, hitting stores everywhere now.“Mr. Padron has a very strong writer's voice, one I haven't come across in such a long time for a new novelist; I have read this author and I can guarantee it won't be the last time.” - Lea Schizas, award-winning author/editor"Padron’s prose shows careful attention to detail, originality of language and imagery.” - Rita Ciresi, award-winning author“Loved it, a story that pushes the boundaries of genre and perspective.” - Lisa Diane Kastner, writer and editor on “Sylvia's Island”Born in Havana, Cuba, Nick Padron grew up in New York City. He studied writing at New York University. He was an RCA Victor recording artist and the creator of Diablero, a rock opera based on Carlos Castaneda’s books. His television credits in Spain include musical director and cast member of the highly acclaimed, award-winning series Esta Noche Cruzamos El Mississippi and of many other TV productions. His short stories have appeared in numerous publications and anthologies in the US and abroad. He is the author of three novels, including The Cuban Scar and ABN Award finalist Where Labyrinths End.Available on AmazonFor information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org. Contact Information Adelaide Books LLC

Adelaide Nikolic

917-477-8984



https://adelaidebooks.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adelaide Books