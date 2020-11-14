South Jersey Peer Group Offers Adults with a Mental Health Condition a Safe and Confidential Space for Empathy and Support

Press Releases NAMI Atlantic/Cape May Press Release

The local affiliate of National Alliance on Mental Illness in Atlantic and Cape May counties offers its free Connection Recovery Support Group virtually via Zoom or by phone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlantic City, NJ, November 14, 2020 --(



By sharing their experiences, participants can gain hope and feel a sense of connection. The group encourages empathy, productive discussion and a sense of community. Participants benefit from each other's experiences, discover their inner strength and empower themselves by sharing their own experiences in a non-judgmental space.



The virtual meetings are especially timely, given the impact of the pandemic on people’s stress levels. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults have reported considerably elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with COVID-19. The CDC states younger adults, racial/ethnic minorities, essential workers and unpaid adult caregivers, in particular, have reported experiencing disproportionately worse mental health outcomes, increased substance use and elevated suicidal ideation.



The NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group helps participants:



-Aim for better coping skills

-Find strength in sharing experiences

-Not judge anyone's pain

-Forgive ourselves and reject guilt

-Embrace humor as healthy

-Accept that we cannot solve every problem

-Understand that mental health conditions are no one's fault and can be traumatic experiences



Participants can join the meeting via Zoom from their computer or by phone. Register at namiacm.aek@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link. The meetings are one hour in length and are led by trained peer leaders who have mental health conditions and have "been there." A diagnosis is not necessary to participate. No specific medical therapy or treatment is endorsed, and confidentiality is observed.



Chris Florentz

610-357-4569





