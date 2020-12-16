MIKE Mine: Cloud-Based Mine Water Management Tool Now Even Better with Upgraded Features

Press Releases DHI Water & Environment, Inc. Press Release

MIKE Mine is an operational software released by DHI in 2019 to help mining companies expedite critical water-related decision-making and risk analysis. The power of MIKE Mine lies in its ability to provide real-time monitoring, forecasting, reconciliation and reporting by creating a digital twin of a mining operation.

Mapping

New time scaling features for timeseries charts, the ability to zoom in on selected areas of the map, improved visibility of layers and instant access to key information through a simple mouse hover.



Data

A significant upgrade to the MIKE Mine data page is the ability to import generic file formats, allowing for the various data logger files, daily entry forms and master data spreadsheets to be directly imported without the need to reformat, share or process the data.



Accounts

The new accounts page gives the customer the power to add and edit user accounts so that they can instantly control and monitor access at their fingertips.



Get a complete overview of real-time water conditions - quick

Water is an essential part of running and maintaining efficient mining operations. Clever mine water management operations therefore call for a thorough understanding of existing conditions while learning from historical data to improve future decision-making. The industry has the knowledge and engineering capabilities in order to do so, and generally has sufficient monitoring and environmental data available. Yet, in many cases, situational awareness is still lacking. Operators at mine sites are struggling with displaying large amounts of data to quickly obtain a complete and accurate picture of real-time water conditions.



"Having easy access to essential mine water data has proven to reduce timelines for analysis and evaluation of water related risks, improve the efficiency of water operations, reduce water management costs and improve auditability of workflows," explains Elizabeth Major, Senior Hydrologist and MIKE Mine Lead. "It also provides a continuous value-cycle between the physical system and the cyber equivalent, allowing outcomes of future management actions to be tested, optimised and automated. This maximises opportunities while ensuring effective and safe decisions are made continuously in a highly dynamic and changing environment, minimising the requirement for human intervention."



