Press Releases Unlimited Sotheby's International Realty Press Release

Receive press releases from Unlimited Sotheby's International Realty: By Email RSS Feeds: Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty Moves Brookline Office to Prominent Coolidge Corner Locale

New Office Located in the Landmark S.S. Pierce Building at 1334 Beacon Street

Brookline, MA, December 16, 2020 --(



“We’re thrilled to be moving our iconic brand to this highly visible location in the heart of Coolidge Corner,” said Jon Ufland, principal and managing broker, Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty. “The move is a strategic one. The old adage still applies location, location, location. It’s the perfect next home as we continue to build momentum and support our growing business in Brookline and surrounding communities.”



The company has been doing business in Coolidge Corner for more than 20 years. Since affiliating with the premier brand, Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty has committed to investing in bricks and mortar locations. All three high-profile offices have the top visibility in the markets they serve and have experienced remarkable growth and opportunities in just a short timeframe.



“With its evolution and expansion, our commitment to excellence, professionalism, and emphasis on service remains unchanged and continues to be ingrained in the culture we have built,” continued Ufland. “We aim to make the real estate experience as fulfilling and rewarding as possible – for our sales associates and clients.”



The change in location has also provided a timely opportunity to reimagine the post-Covid workplace. 1334 Beacon Street is designed for flexibility as it currently supports social distancing. Priorities will eventually include open workspaces to continue fostering a culture of cooperation, connection, and collaboration.



Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty serves clients in Brookline, Jamaica Plain, Newton, and surrounding Greater Boston communities. We’re open online 24/7. For more information, visit, unlimitedsir.com. Brookline, MA, December 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Unlimited Sotheby's International Realty, a leading full-service real estate brokerage in Greater Boston, announces move of its Brookline location to the historic S.S. Pierce Building at the corner of Beacon and Harvard Streets. This stately, tudor-style landmark offers south-facing windows, high ceilings and modern finishes, offering plenty of light and beautiful style that’s on par with the extraordinary properties the company represents.“We’re thrilled to be moving our iconic brand to this highly visible location in the heart of Coolidge Corner,” said Jon Ufland, principal and managing broker, Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty. “The move is a strategic one. The old adage still applies location, location, location. It’s the perfect next home as we continue to build momentum and support our growing business in Brookline and surrounding communities.”The company has been doing business in Coolidge Corner for more than 20 years. Since affiliating with the premier brand, Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty has committed to investing in bricks and mortar locations. All three high-profile offices have the top visibility in the markets they serve and have experienced remarkable growth and opportunities in just a short timeframe.“With its evolution and expansion, our commitment to excellence, professionalism, and emphasis on service remains unchanged and continues to be ingrained in the culture we have built,” continued Ufland. “We aim to make the real estate experience as fulfilling and rewarding as possible – for our sales associates and clients.”The change in location has also provided a timely opportunity to reimagine the post-Covid workplace. 1334 Beacon Street is designed for flexibility as it currently supports social distancing. Priorities will eventually include open workspaces to continue fostering a culture of cooperation, connection, and collaboration.Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty serves clients in Brookline, Jamaica Plain, Newton, and surrounding Greater Boston communities. We’re open online 24/7. For more information, visit, unlimitedsir.com. Contact Information Unlimited Sotheby's International Realty

Amelia Egan

315.447.7887



unlimitedsir.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Unlimited Sotheby's International Realty