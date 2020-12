Private Placement Markets to Open Its Commercial Insurance Division in January of 2021

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler, Founder and President of Private Placement Markets, announced that the Firm will open its Commercial Insurance Division in January of 2021.

· Commercial Property

· Commercial Automobile

· Casualty Insurance

· Businessowner Policies

· Commercial Package Policies

· Inland and Ocean Marine

· Crime Coverage

· Surety Bonds and General Bonds

· Umbrella and Excess Liability

· Workers Compensation



According to Steve Muehler, the Firm will be expanding to more consumer products in the Spring of 2021, including (but not being limited to): Healthcare Insurance, Homeowners Insurance, Automobile Insurance and other products.



Private Placement Markets anticipates the first loan closings to start in the First Quarter of 2021.



· Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com

· Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com

· Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com

· Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com

· EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com

· EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.com



