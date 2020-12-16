Press Releases SAN Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SAN Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Curley Associates Acquires Robert L. Haley Agency

Sanford, Maine-Based Agency Expands into Greater Portland Area.

Sanford, ME, December 16, 2020 --(



“We are happy to grow our agency in the greater Portland area and serve more of our neighbors there through this acquisition,” states Tim Curley, Owner of Curley Associates. “The Gray office is just north of Portland, and a welcome opportunity for us to expand our reach into this desirable market.”



According to Curley, the Gray location will remain open at this time with key staff in place. Curley has taken steps to ensure they uphold their superior customer service during the transition, adding that Curley Associates “will continue to focus on enhanced product offerings and servicing a wider range of clients.”



Curley Associates is a member agency of the Satellite Agency Network Group, Inc. (SAN) – the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast – and is recognized as a “Circle of Excellence” agency by SAN Group. Robert L. Haley Agency, Inc. was a SAN member agency for over 10 years prior to the acquisition.



About Curley Associates

Founded by Timothy Curley in 1998, Curley Associates offers a full spectrum of personal and business insurance solutions while serving the states of Maine and New Hampshire. The agency’s main office is located at 1087 Main Street, Sanford, ME 04073, and can be reached at (207) 324-8800 or curleyassociates.com.



About SAN Group, Inc.

SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $910.1 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com. Sanford, ME, December 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Curley Associates, an insurance agency based in Sanford, Maine, recently announced its acquisition of Robert L. Haley Agency, Inc. of Gray, ME. The acquisition was effective October 16, 2020.“We are happy to grow our agency in the greater Portland area and serve more of our neighbors there through this acquisition,” states Tim Curley, Owner of Curley Associates. “The Gray office is just north of Portland, and a welcome opportunity for us to expand our reach into this desirable market.”According to Curley, the Gray location will remain open at this time with key staff in place. Curley has taken steps to ensure they uphold their superior customer service during the transition, adding that Curley Associates “will continue to focus on enhanced product offerings and servicing a wider range of clients.”Curley Associates is a member agency of the Satellite Agency Network Group, Inc. (SAN) – the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast – and is recognized as a “Circle of Excellence” agency by SAN Group. Robert L. Haley Agency, Inc. was a SAN member agency for over 10 years prior to the acquisition.About Curley AssociatesFounded by Timothy Curley in 1998, Curley Associates offers a full spectrum of personal and business insurance solutions while serving the states of Maine and New Hampshire. The agency’s main office is located at 1087 Main Street, Sanford, ME 04073, and can be reached at (207) 324-8800 or curleyassociates.com.About SAN Group, Inc.SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $910.1 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com. Contact Information SAN Group

Shanna Brien

603-601-1242



sangroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SAN Group