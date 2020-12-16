In His Most Recent Book "Montauk: The Lightning Chance," Author Dr. Julio Antonio del Marmol Shares Personal Accounts of His Time at the Notorious Site

Press Releases The Cuban Lightning Enterprises Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, December 16, 2020 --(



As recalled in his twelfth soon to be best-selling thriller, and a direct excerpt, “I have been in the position to see with great description sometimes what will occur the next days or weeks of my life. To me, it doesn’t bring any happiness, only anxiety, uncertainty and sometimes scarier than what they really are.”



All of Dr. del Marmol’s books are available on Amazon, https://www.amazon.com/s?k=dr.+julio+antonio+de+marmol&i=stripbooks&ref=nb_sb_noss, along with over a hundred musical recordings, https://www.amazon.com/s?k=dr.+julio+antonio+de+marmol&i=popular&ref=nb_sb_noss. The music will form the basis of the soundtracks for the series of feature films based on his life that are currently in active development. “Lies and deception dominate,” del Marmol reveals, “but don’t be deceived. Tenaciously seek the truth and your eyes will be widely opened! Thank you for allowing me to share the truth! Remember: evil is born, evil grows, and evil dies, but evil never prevails.”



Kayo Anderson

310-405-9839



www.cuban-lightning.com



