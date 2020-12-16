Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Phoebe’s Feline Lowdown on Lockdown" by Sarah Veness

Oxford, United Kingdom, December 16, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Phoebe’s Feline Lowdown on Lockdown:
The feline in question, a "naughty but nice" rescue cat, quickly made herself very at home and established a place in Sarah’s heart that she didn’t know existed.
Shielding loomed ahead, which she thought would aggravate her depression and there seemed little light at the end of the tunnel. "Don’t curse the darkness – light a candle" became Sarah’s mantra and wanting to bring joy into others’ lives, she embarked on a journey of unexpected creativity and laughter.
A stroke survivor with short term memory loss it would be a challenge to write a daily entry, the result is this personal memoir.
Phoebe’s Feline Lowdown on Lockdown is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 312 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800940840
Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.8 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08Q2HVT27
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/PFLL
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Sarah Veness
Sarah Veness is an award-winning Northamptonshire, UK author who is motivated by her own life events to encourage and inform people about dementia and memory issues.
A stroke survivor she is committed to raising awareness of those living with memory loss and has trained as a Dementia Champion. She also co-hosts a reminiscence group and gives talks about how to make memory books and memory boxes.
Also by Sarah Veness
The Memory Box
ISBN: 9781973486558
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002