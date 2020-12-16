Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Phoebe’s Feline Lowdown on Lockdown" by Sarah Veness

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Phoebe’s Feline Lowdown on Lockdown – a rescue cat's journal by Sarah Veness.

Oxford, United Kingdom, December 16, 2020 --(



The feline in question, a "naughty but nice" rescue cat, quickly made herself very at home and established a place in Sarah’s heart that she didn’t know existed.



Shielding loomed ahead, which she thought would aggravate her depression and there seemed little light at the end of the tunnel. "Don’t curse the darkness – light a candle" became Sarah’s mantra and wanting to bring joy into others’ lives, she embarked on a journey of unexpected creativity and laughter.



A stroke survivor with short term memory loss it would be a challenge to write a daily entry, the result is this personal memoir.



Phoebe’s Feline Lowdown on Lockdown is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 312 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800940840

Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.8 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08Q2HVT27

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/PFLL

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Sarah Veness

Sarah Veness is an award-winning Northamptonshire, UK author who is motivated by her own life events to encourage and inform people about dementia and memory issues.



A stroke survivor she is committed to raising awareness of those living with memory loss and has trained as a Dementia Champion. She also co-hosts a reminiscence group and gives talks about how to make memory books and memory boxes.



Also by Sarah Veness

The Memory Box

ISBN: 9781973486558



About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



