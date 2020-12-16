Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "A Most Convenient Lie" by Robert McCall

Oxford, United Kingdom, December 16, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About A Most Convenient Lie:
Very far from an inconvenient truth. It was a most convenient lie…
Jim Boyd finds life uncomfortable in the oppressive British society of 2042, where woke sensibilities and political correctness are the order of the day, enforced by punitive laws. However, when his best friend dies in suspicious circumstances, he is unexpectedly thrust into a position of real authority and to the heart of momentous events.
As he uses that new-found power to investigate the mystery of his friend's death, he unexpectedly stumbles across a far greater secret, stretching back for generations and which has manipulated millions of lives. Now, only he can make known the truth, but at terrible cost to himself and his young family.
Can he risk everything that ever mattered to him in one last dramatic throw of the dice, to finally expose the Climate Change Hoax?
A Most Convenient Lie is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback 302 pages
ISBN-13 9781800940468
Dimensions 15.2 x 1.9 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08KY9LPC7
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MCL
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
