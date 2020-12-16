PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Jolly Roger Brew

Jolly Roger Brewery Extends Taproom Hours and Adds New Beers


Mooresville, NC, December 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Due to popular demand and a mutiny amongst the pirate crew, Jolly Roger Brewery will be extending their taproom hours to include Sundays. The brewery’s taproom will now be open:

Sunday: 2 - 6 pm

Thurs: 4 -7 pm
Friday: 4 -7 pm
Saturday: 2 -8 pm

In addition two seasonal beer have been added to the taps:
The Black Pearl Stout with aromatics of dark chocolates with roasty toasty goodness, caresses and a soft tan foam. Creamy and smooth with a light taste of spiked dark chocolate and coffee.

The Barbarossa Imperial Red Ale is a limited production double red IPA with flavors of caramel and toffee with a mild toasted malt finish and dry hopped aromas.

Jolly Roger Brewery (JRB) is a veteran owned and operated brewery located at 236 Raceway Drive, Mooresville, NC. JRB offers limited, custom and exclusive batches of Ale. For more information please visit jollyrogerbrewery or Facebook @jollyrogerbrew.
Contact Information
Jolly Roger Brewery
Tony Philipp
704-769-0305
Contact
jollyrogerbrewery.com

