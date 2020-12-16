CMS Signals Complete Phase-In of EDPS-Based Payments in 2022

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Dynamic Healthcare Systems Press Release

Dynamic Healthcare Systems, a leading provider of comprehensive software solutions to health plans and health systems participating in Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and Marketplace programs, is poised to help clients through the final transition to EDS, predict and protect risk-based revenue, and maintain compliance with Medicare Advantage Capitation Rates and Part C and Part D Payment Policies.



If the proposed methodological changes are enacted, RAPS will be eliminated starting in 2022; however, MA plans will still need to have RAPS processing available for reconciliation, resubmission, and deletes of prior years’ data. As the rules apply today, CMS requires plans to send deletes as far back as seven years if plans discover overpayments on members, potentially necessitating the ad-hoc submission of RAPS deletes until 2029.



“Plan revenue will be impacted if plans either fail to act or use tools that are not reflective of all the CMS logic,” said Jim Corbett, Chief Strategy Officer at Dynamic Healthcare Systems. “Dynamic’s risk adjustment solutions are designed to ensure that plans can continue processing EDS data while adhering to the correction and deletion requirements of RAPS submissions,” added Mr. Corbett.



Managing rejected encounters and using risk adjustment-oriented tools is vital to protecting health plan revenue. Dynamic employs a system based on audit oversight, reconciliation between RAPS and EDS, and Analytical tools, containing the entirety of CMS’s logic and requirements built directly into it. Dynamic’s system incorporates these CMS changes and turns them into digestible, clearly understandable reports that spell out the bottom-line impacts.



Denise Uselding

949-333-4565 ext. 180



https://dynamichealthsys.com/



