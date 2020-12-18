MageDelight Launched New Services with Discounted Price - Christmas Offer

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MageDelight Press Release

Get your eCommerce store ready for this upcoming Christmas holiday with Magento Solutions, Services & Extensions.

Ahmedabad, India, December 18, 2020 --(



Every year, as the Christmas holidays begin, so does everyone’s desire to shop.



In other words, Christmas is the best time for eCommerce store owners to make necessary improvements to their online stores and integrate additional features they've always dreamed of having.



This Christmas season, MageDelight, a subsidiary of Krish Technolabs Pvt. Ltd., has announced a flat 15% off on all Magento products, services and solutions.



MageDelight has been a prominent leader in the Magento eCommerce industry for 8+ years. They’ve consistently helped Magento Merchants make their online stores full of customer-friendly functionalities and sales-driven features.



And this festive season, MageDelight has offered an extensive sale to help Magento merchants upgrade their online stores with the latest features and functionalities without over-stretching their budget.



This sale is beneficial for eCommerce stores of all sizes for enhancing customer experience, traffic and sales.



If you’re a Magento store owner, now is the best time to equip your store with new features and functionalities that directly help deliver an engaging shopping experience and make record-breaking sales this year.



The sale went live from 10th December 2020 and will end on 1st January 2021.



The offer is valid on the following items:



Magento 1 Extensions

Magento 2 Extensions

Magento 2 Themes

Magento Development Service

Magento Migration Service

Magento Support Service

Magento PWA Development

SMB Solution

Rocket Bazaar Marketplace Suite



Here’s How You Can Avail This Offer: Visit the https://www.magedelight.com/



Add your desired items into the cart.



At the time of checkout, use coupon code “XMASMAGE20” while making the payment.



Note - This coupon code is valid only on Magento Products. To avail this offer for MageDelight’s services and solutions, fill the relevant Inquiry form & get a personalized discount.



Whether you’re planning to launch a brand new Magento-based online store or want to extend some functionalities into your existing online store, MageDelight has a massive catalog of products, solutions and services that can fulfill all your needs.



The last date for availing of this offer is 1st January 2021.



About MageDelight:

Prashant Sachaniya

+91-(79)-65229881



www.magedelight.com



