CEPTES Announces Another Flagship Product Called DataBakup

DataBakup is a robust & easy to use data backup & recovery solution that offers full & incremental backup options to help enterprises mitigate the risk of data loss with a long-term data management strategy.

Santa Barbara, CA, December 17, 2020 --(



Included in their suite of highly efficient & powerful data management solutions, DataBakup is an enterprise data backup tool that will allow organizations to back up their data securely to safeguard sensitive data from any possible disaster by mitigating the risk of data loss. Designed to back up full or incremental data, the solution is highly scalable & comes with a seamless recovery option.



CEPTES's enterprise data archive solutions DataArchiva & DataConnectiva are widely popular & being used by multiple Fortune 500 companies across industries, and the recent addition of DataBakup will help them offer end-to-end data management solutions under one roof. Targeting multiple customer use cases, DataBakup comes with a plethora of features including scheduled backup, on-demand backup, support for full & incremental backups, multiple object backup, search, restore (full, incremental, single object, custom settings), and much more.



Know more: www.databakup.com



Comments on the News:



"After successfully launching DataArchiva in 2018 which offers native-level data archiving services, we took the capabilities to the next-level by external archiving services with the introduction of DataConnectiva in 2019. Today DataArchiva & DataConnectiva are two of the most popular data archive tools in the market along with our advanced file management & collaboration solution XfilesPro. By continuing the trend of innovating new solutions every year, this time amid all those uncertainties & challenges, we kept our focus on our goal & successfully built DataBakup," said Harish Kumar Poolakade, Co-founder & Head of Products at CEPTES. Adding to his comment on the news, he said, "I am extremely delighted to see where we stand today in the market when it comes to offering top-notch solutions to address data management challenges, and with the introduction of DataBakup, I can proudly say that we are now a one-stop data management solution provider."



About CEPTES



CEPTES is a leading IT consulting & solution provider with a decade of proven service excellence. With 3 global offices & over 200+ customers across 5 continents, their capabilities spread across multiple industries, technologies & solutions. They are considered as an expert in offering data & file management solutions to businesses of any size & type with their widely popular solutions DataArchiva, DataConnectiva, and XfilesPro.



Nilamani Das

+1 (323) 602-0606



https://www.ceptes.com



