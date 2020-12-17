Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Junico Kids Press Release

Receive press releases from Junico Kids: By Email RSS Feeds: Junico Kids School Visit Program: Sustainable Clothing & How to Reduce Fashion Waste

Team Junico Kids visits Victoria Ave Public School (VAPS) to introduce the concept of preloved fashion as a way to reduce the environmental impact of fast fashion. The liaising VAPS teacher said that her students "are so lucky for this opportunity." Junico Kids is an Australian e-commerce player looking to promote the reuse of children's clothing and educate families with young children on practical, concrete actions we can to take care of the environment.

Sydney, Australia, December 17, 2020 --(



VAPS has been holding the annual Festival of Innovative Ideas (Fii) since 2017, providing “an opportunity for students to both showcase their own innovations as well as be inspired by experts in a range of fields who ‘bring creative ideas to life’ every day.” The concept aligns with the VAPS values of “Innovate, Inclusive and Inspiring” to which sustainable fashion fits well within.



Since its inception and webstore soft-opening earlier this quarter, Junico Kids have confirmed parents' appetite to be increasingly conscious of what families and the broader children community can do collectively to prevent baby and kids clothing from reaching the landfill earlier than necessary. Given how well-aligned the values of VAPS and Junico Kids, Ms. Baumgart, a Stage 2 Teacher at VAPS, extended an invitation to Junico Kids to be one of the expert presenters in Fii 2020. Junico Kids jumped on the opportunity to accelerate the design of our School Visit program. Miss Baumgart said that it “links to Junico Kids mission… the kids are so lucky for this opportunity.”



The interactive session was attended by 60 Stage 2 students from mainstream and inclusive classes, where the children made a bag from an old/unused t-shirt. The virtual arrangement of Fii this year due to COVID-19 did not seem to take away the curiosity and enthusiasm of VAPS students during the session via Zoom. Adi, a Junico Kids representative said that he “was blown away by how receptive and engaged the Cockatoos, Owls and Sharks were. I’d come in to share a few ideas with our friends at VAPS and it turned out that I came away feeling inspired and energised. It was a very rewarding experience for me."



If you are interested in doing something similar at your school, please contact Junico Kids school visit team via details below.



About Junico Kids



Junico Kids is a preloved/secondhand baby & kids clothing store. Each purchase comes with a Did-Juni-Know™ card that contains educational material to introduce families to the 'reuse' movement.



To learn more about how to dress your beloved young ones fashionably and sustainably, visit our journal / blog entries on the Junico Kids website. Sydney, Australia, December 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Last week marked the launch of the Junico Kids school visit program intended for students aged 5-15 years, coinciding with the inaugural school visit at Victoria Avenue Public School (VAPS) in Concord West. Through the school visit program, Junico Kids hope to instil the importance of reduce & reuse to school students from a young age.VAPS has been holding the annual Festival of Innovative Ideas (Fii) since 2017, providing “an opportunity for students to both showcase their own innovations as well as be inspired by experts in a range of fields who ‘bring creative ideas to life’ every day.” The concept aligns with the VAPS values of “Innovate, Inclusive and Inspiring” to which sustainable fashion fits well within.Since its inception and webstore soft-opening earlier this quarter, Junico Kids have confirmed parents' appetite to be increasingly conscious of what families and the broader children community can do collectively to prevent baby and kids clothing from reaching the landfill earlier than necessary. Given how well-aligned the values of VAPS and Junico Kids, Ms. Baumgart, a Stage 2 Teacher at VAPS, extended an invitation to Junico Kids to be one of the expert presenters in Fii 2020. Junico Kids jumped on the opportunity to accelerate the design of our School Visit program. Miss Baumgart said that it “links to Junico Kids mission… the kids are so lucky for this opportunity.”The interactive session was attended by 60 Stage 2 students from mainstream and inclusive classes, where the children made a bag from an old/unused t-shirt. The virtual arrangement of Fii this year due to COVID-19 did not seem to take away the curiosity and enthusiasm of VAPS students during the session via Zoom. Adi, a Junico Kids representative said that he “was blown away by how receptive and engaged the Cockatoos, Owls and Sharks were. I’d come in to share a few ideas with our friends at VAPS and it turned out that I came away feeling inspired and energised. It was a very rewarding experience for me."If you are interested in doing something similar at your school, please contact Junico Kids school visit team via details below.About Junico KidsJunico Kids is a preloved/secondhand baby & kids clothing store. Each purchase comes with a Did-Juni-Know™ card that contains educational material to introduce families to the 'reuse' movement.To learn more about how to dress your beloved young ones fashionably and sustainably, visit our journal / blog entries on the Junico Kids website. Contact Information Junico Kids

Adi Surya

0061490759494



https://junicokids.com.au



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Junico Kids Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend