Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Telgian Press Release

Receive press releases from Telgian: By Email RSS Feeds: Telgian Celebrates 35th Anniversary

Phoenix, AZ, December 17, 2020 --(



“It is especially gratifying to celebrate this milestone in 2020. This year, more than ever before, we applaud the efforts of our dedicated associates as we continue to navigate the current, unprecedented global crisis,” says Telgian Executive Chairman Russell Leavitt. “As we look forward to the future, we know that our success will continue based on their outstanding character.”



Telgian traces its roots back more than three decades to Tomes and Associates, founded by former firefighter and San Diego Fire Marshal Bill Tomes. The early success of the company was a result, not only of Tomes’ vast experience, but also his lifelong passion for the fire protection industry.



The company was founded on integrity, honesty and respect, along with attributes such as innovation, creativity and pride in one’s work as well as an unwavering dedication to customer service. This quickly attracted industry-leading experts from around the world, resulting in rapid growth and expansion.



“We are proud to mark our 35th anniversary this year. This milestone is a testament to the fact that Telgian’s associates, vendors, and stakeholders renew their commitment to industry excellence and 100% customer satisfaction each and every day,” says Telgian CEO James Tomes.



A wide-ranging roster of services also grew to include fire and life safety consulting for business and government agencies, fire and building code interpretation, risk analysis and hazard evaluation, fire and building plan review, fire sprinkler system design, and industry training.



In 2007, principals formed the Telgian brand to more accurately reflect the diversity of the company’s many and varied fire, life safety, and security services. The word Telgian is, in fact, derived from Old English and means “to branch out and grow.”



Today, Telgian has dramatically increased the range of industries that it serves and includes two business units, each with a unique focus. Telgian Fire Safety, serves approximately 50,000 locations annually for the inspection, testing and repair of fire and life safety systems such as Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Backflow Systems, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards, and Clean Agent Systems, as well as Fire Alarm Monitoring.



Telgian Engineering & Consulting is a full-service engineering and risk mitigation consultancy specializing in complex, multi-discipline projects. Telgian Engineering & Consulting provides services related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses, delivering effective protection solutions that meet today’s challenges.



Telgian’s history, reputation and an outstanding record of accomplishment have been built on the trust and confidence earned from numerous long-term clients. This sterling reputation is the result of a deep commitment to core values such as the Telgian Customer Advocacy Model, which ensures that customers, and their specific needs, are always the top priority. Phoenix, AZ, December 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This month marks the 35th anniversary of the founding of Telgian, a worldwide provider of fire protection, life safety and security solutions. Since 1985, Telgian has grown from a modest firm providing code development and consulting, fire testing and fire investigation, to an international company with locations around the globe, more than 350 employees and a comprehensive roster of fire protection, engineering and design, life safety and security services. Today, the firm counts many of the world’s most recognizable corporations as its clients.“It is especially gratifying to celebrate this milestone in 2020. This year, more than ever before, we applaud the efforts of our dedicated associates as we continue to navigate the current, unprecedented global crisis,” says Telgian Executive Chairman Russell Leavitt. “As we look forward to the future, we know that our success will continue based on their outstanding character.”Telgian traces its roots back more than three decades to Tomes and Associates, founded by former firefighter and San Diego Fire Marshal Bill Tomes. The early success of the company was a result, not only of Tomes’ vast experience, but also his lifelong passion for the fire protection industry.The company was founded on integrity, honesty and respect, along with attributes such as innovation, creativity and pride in one’s work as well as an unwavering dedication to customer service. This quickly attracted industry-leading experts from around the world, resulting in rapid growth and expansion.“We are proud to mark our 35th anniversary this year. This milestone is a testament to the fact that Telgian’s associates, vendors, and stakeholders renew their commitment to industry excellence and 100% customer satisfaction each and every day,” says Telgian CEO James Tomes.A wide-ranging roster of services also grew to include fire and life safety consulting for business and government agencies, fire and building code interpretation, risk analysis and hazard evaluation, fire and building plan review, fire sprinkler system design, and industry training.In 2007, principals formed the Telgian brand to more accurately reflect the diversity of the company’s many and varied fire, life safety, and security services. The word Telgian is, in fact, derived from Old English and means “to branch out and grow.”Today, Telgian has dramatically increased the range of industries that it serves and includes two business units, each with a unique focus. Telgian Fire Safety, serves approximately 50,000 locations annually for the inspection, testing and repair of fire and life safety systems such as Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Backflow Systems, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards, and Clean Agent Systems, as well as Fire Alarm Monitoring.Telgian Engineering & Consulting is a full-service engineering and risk mitigation consultancy specializing in complex, multi-discipline projects. Telgian Engineering & Consulting provides services related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses, delivering effective protection solutions that meet today’s challenges.Telgian’s history, reputation and an outstanding record of accomplishment have been built on the trust and confidence earned from numerous long-term clients. This sterling reputation is the result of a deep commitment to core values such as the Telgian Customer Advocacy Model, which ensures that customers, and their specific needs, are always the top priority. Contact Information Telgian

Susan McNeill

877-835-4426



telgian.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Telgian Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend