Blingvine Presents a Fine Collection of Designer Fashion Jewellery by Manufacturers from All Over the World

Blingvine offers imported fashion jewellery in India online from international designers and manufacturers.

Chandigarh, India, December 17, 2020 --(



The jewellery collection includes imported necklaces, pendant sets, earrings and bracelets made from high-grade lead and nickel free alloy and raw materials like 18K gold plating, Cultured Venetian Pearls, Swarovski Crystals, Austrian crystals, professional Enamel and Mother of Pearl work.



“Quality and design is something we are very precise about. We go through crazy levels of quality checks to ensure the best and safest jewellery for our customers. We handpick our jewellery from manufacturers around the world and bring them to our finest clientele. We are known for our quality and unique style. We put lots of thoughts in the ongoing international trends in vogue and provide our customers with the latest fashion jewellery to suits their style. We have a mix of contemporary and Indian jewellery styles so as to meet the demands of Indian taste and panache,” said a senior executive at the merchandising department at Blingvine.



Since its launch in 2016, Blingvine has been a popular choice among Indian women and has received massive appreciation for its unique styles and international quality standards. It has been receiving an overwhelming response due to its diverse collection and designer fashion jewellery.



Tanvi Gupta

800-923-9999



https://www.blingvine.com



