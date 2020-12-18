Military Education Benefits Enhanced with Tech & Adaptive Learning

Press Releases Military Learners Now, LLC Press Release

Military Learners Now helps active and reserve duty service members and their dependents earn college degrees at participating minority serving institutions (MSIs) or Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Its Compact of MSIs and HBCUs have Voluntary Education Program Memoranda of Understanding (VEP MOU) on file with the Department of Defense that enable active and reserve duty members and their dependents to earn college degrees or certifications paid for under the DoD VEP MOU tuition assistance (TA) program. Visit www.militarylearnersnow.com to learn more. Raleigh, NC, December 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Major General Leo V. Williams III (USMC, RET), recently shared his thoughts on the value of higher education for active duty, reserve duty, and veterans, in an article titled Attaining Your Goals Through Education. Williams believes educational benefits offered to military service members provide an exceptional opportunity for career advancement, especially for minorities; currently less than 10% of minority enlisted personnel have a bachelor’s degree.“Education options have evolved with technology, and many of today’s online programs allow you to continue your education regardless of where you are stationed,” says Williams. “This flexibility permits learners to find a school that adapts to their learning style, choosing the accredited school they would like to attend. The education benefits offered by all branches of the armed services provide opportunity. It’s an invitation to improve your life, to improve your family’s life.” Read the full article at https://militarylearnersnow.com/attaining-your-goals-through-education/.Military Learners Now helps active and reserve duty service members and their dependents earn college degrees at participating minority serving institutions (MSIs) or Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Its Compact of MSIs and HBCUs have Voluntary Education Program Memoranda of Understanding (VEP MOU) on file with the Department of Defense that enable active and reserve duty members and their dependents to earn college degrees or certifications paid for under the DoD VEP MOU tuition assistance (TA) program. Visit www.militarylearnersnow.com to learn more. Contact Information Military Learners Now, LLC

Jeanne Frazer

919-371-6997



https://www.militarylearnersnow.com



