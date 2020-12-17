New Devart ODBC Drivers Offer Secure Connection to Oracle and Faster Access to Cloud Data

Devart introduced new versions of ODBC Drivers, with the most notable updates coming for the Oracle connector. Now users can secure their connection to Oracle Database in the Direct mode with TLS, SSH, or HTTPS.

Also, the recent release includes such key enhancements:



- Support for the Pipe, Secure Pipe, and Secure TCP protocols was added to the ODBC Driver for NexusDB.



- A few connection options were added to the ODBC Driver for SQLite: the Connect Mode, Journal Mode, Locking Mode, and Synchronous options.



- The ODBC Driver for xBase now supports native dBase functions in SQL statements and has two additional options for accessing DBF files that contain corrupted data — AllFieldsAsNullable and IgnoreBrokenTables.



- A new option, ReturnForeignsKeys, was added to all cloud drivers. With this option, the drivers are able to access cloud data much faster because they don’t have to return foreign keys.



- Drivers for the following cloud services, which use web authentication, now open the authentication form in the default browser instead of Internet Explorer: FreshBooks, Google BigQuery, QuickBooks, Zoho CRM.



- Two stored procedures were added to the ODBC Driver for Dynamics CRM, “associate” and “disassociate.” They are intended to update data in tables using stored procedures in a situation where Dynamics doesn’t allow updating data directly with the UPDATE statement.



- Compatibility with Visual Studio was improved in all cloud drivers.



To learn more about the recent update, visit the Devart blog: https://blog.devart.com/secure-connection-and-faster-access-to-cloud-data-in-odbc-drivers.html



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



