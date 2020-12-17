Jenn T. Grace SABA Book Awards 2020 Audience Vote Top 3 Winner

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Publish Your Purpose Press Press Release

Hartford, CT-based author and CEO of Publish Your Purpose Press Jenn T. Grace was longlisted for the SABA 2020 Book Awards in the category of Author Non-Fiction, and placed in the SABA Book Awards 2020 Audience Vote Top 3.

Grace’s book, House on Fire, is a raw and riveting memoir that explores her journey growing up as an adopted child in a chaotic household. Surviving a turbulent childhood marked by family conflict, mental illness, and alcoholism, Grace promises herself that life will get better. But as an adult, Grace’s personal and professional successes belie her inner turmoil. When she bravely steps in to adopt her sister’s emotionally troubled daughter, she soon discovers that love and patience are not enough to meet the child’s needs. Desperate to find help, Grace and her wife struggle for years to navigate a broken mental health system that too often fails families and their children, leaving them with a heart-wrenching decision to save their sanity. How do we let certain things go once we realize we have choices? How do we come to a place of healing and forgiveness? Too often the outside world judges and criticizes without understanding the private challenges that many families face. Grace’s courage and honesty in telling her story is an inspiring message of hope and resilience for anyone suffering from trauma, adversity, and obstacles that seem insurmountable.



"When I set out to write and publish House on Fire, my primary goal was to reach parents and caregivers who found themselves in similarly dire situations to the one I was in. Earning this honor from SABA ensures that my book will reach even more of those families in need. I'm so grateful to the Publish Your Purpose Press team for doing such an amazing job with this book that it has won this award,” says Grace about her memoir.



House on Fire: Finding Resilience, Hope, and Purpose in the Ashes by Jenn T. Grace is available for sale on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.



About Publish Your Purpose Press:

Launched in 2015, Publish Your Purpose Press is a Woman-owned and LGBTQ-owned hybrid publishing company with a strong focus on diversity among our team, our authors, and our supply chain. We give underrepresented voices power and a stage to share their stories, speak their truth, and impact their communities. Our purpose and mission is to elevate and amplify the voices of others.



