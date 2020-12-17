St. Louis' Graphite Lab Creates L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Maker Mobile Game

Press Releases Graphite Lab Press Release

New app already ranked in the top 20 most downloaded iPad family games in the U.S.

St. Louis, MO.-based Graphite Lab - which brought the game to life from title to finish - collaborated for the very first time with Chatsworth, California MGA Entertainment, the world’s largest privately held toy company, and UK-based Outright Games, the leading worldwide publisher of family-friendly interactive entertainment.



The L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Maker app enables the creation of personalized movies, stories and videos filled with the brand’s popular surprises and fierce characters. The game includes fan-favorite dolls from L.O.L. Surprise!, as well as a variety of backgrounds, fashionable props and music tracks. Users can record their voices, control their characters’ movements, and bring their own one-of-a-kind movies to life.



Additional L.O.L Surprise! Movie Maker App Key Features:



Collect L.O.L. Surprise!™ Dolls including Diva and Queen Bee

Unique backgrounds including salon, boutique and concert Stage

Props from speakers to your own vanity station

10 music tracks - use the bangin’ beats to make your movies come to life



“Our app encompasses all of the surprises and excitement that the L.O.L. Surprise! brand is known for, and we couldn’t be more proud of our extremely family-friendly game,” said Graphite Lab’s Owner and Studio Director, Matt Raithel. He added that, “This experience was a great opportunity to work with two of the entertainment industry’s most respected companies.”



Founded in 2009, Graphite Lab is owned and operated by Matt Raithel. The independent video game development studio has produced titles alongside top publishers like Cartoon Network, Disney, Hasbro, and Konami as well as created mobile apps for major franchises featuring Mr. Potato Head, My Little Pony, Tonka, and Transformers. Graphite Lab is headquartered at 11861 Westline Industrial Dr. in St. Louis, Mo.



Matt Raithel

(314) 735-4134



www.graphitelab.com



