Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy

Allegro Music Academy Continues Open Enrollment


Open Enrollment for Allegro Music Academy continues through December 31.

Sarasota, FL, December 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Allegro Music Academy continues to offer open enrollment for students through December 31. Scholarships are available to students who qualify. For over 25 years, Allegro Music Academy has led students towards musical success. They offer lessons in voice, violin, piano, guitar, and many, many more. Their instructors are university-trained, and are comfortable in teaching students of every age and level. Lessons are offered in multiple languages, at a flexible schedule to fit the student's needs. They offer private, semi-private, and small group courses either online or in person. All classes are incredibly COVID-safe and a great way to introduce your students to the world of music. To learn more about Allegro Music Academy, visit them on their website or through any of their social media channels.
Contact Information
Allegro Music, Dance and Eituqette Academy
Margaret Goreshnik
941-358-8511
Contact
ww.allegromusicacademy.com

