Portfolio BI Recognized by FI Ops & Services Awards 2021 and HFM Global US Technology Awards

Portfolio BI, a leading provider of front-to-back solutions for order management, portfolio management, data management, and reporting for the buy-side, today announced that it was recognized by Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards 2021 as Best Data Management Solution-Back/Middle Office, Best Front Office Technology Provider and Best Portfolio Management System (PMS).

New York, NY, December 17, 2020 --(



Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards are widely regarded as the most prestigious awards ceremony in US asset management space. Winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony on February 24, 2021.



The HFM US Technology Awards 2021 celebrates firms who have outperformed their peers throughout the past year, as well as recognizing those service providers demonstrating exceptional client service and innovation. The HFM US Technology Awards 2021 will take place on January 26 where winners will be announced.



About Portfolio BI

Portfolio BI (PBI) empowers the most sophisticated buy-side ﬁrms to take control of their portfolio and trading data. Born from the merger of LUX FTS and NorthPoint, and backed by Credit Suisse Asset Management's NEXT Investors, our clients benefit from our integrated platforms, local technological expertise, and seasoned financial experts.



