Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases LDRA Software Technology Press Release

Receive press releases from LDRA Software Technology: By Email RSS Feeds: LDRA to Host the First Virtual Embedded Safety & Security Summit (ESSS) in June 2021

With the theme of “Empowering the Development of Safe & Secure Embedded Systems,” the sixth edition of ESSS will feature live sessions on the latest in aerospace & defense, automotive, industrial and medical.

San Francisco, CA, December 17, 2020 --(



With the theme of “Empowering the Development of Safe & Secure Embedded Systems,” the virtual ESSS conference will provide an exclusive arena for the global embedded community to learn, interact and nurture relationships. The virtual platform will have a distinctive online event experience with deep-dive technical sessions, interactive lobby areas and the right mix of networking opportunities.



Highlights of #ESSS21Virtual include:



- Live sessions on aerospace & defense, automotive, industrial and medical industries

- 25+ global experts speakers and 1000+ technology executive delegates for networking

- A resource center with all the technical collateral and videos of partners

- Smart chat windows for partners and delegates with text, audio and video options



“In these unprecedented times, this virtual conference is an opportunity for embedded safety and security ecosystem stakeholders to stay connected,” said Ian Hennell, Operations Director at LDRA UK. “Together, we can provide the outstanding technology content and business opportunities that have been hindered by the current climate.”



Shinto Joseph, Director - South East Asia Operations, LDRA added, “Since 2015, ESSS has successfully brought together the global embedded community to explore the latest advancements, topics, and imminent technologies. While we’d all prefer to meet in person, this virtual gathering will enable us to continue to share our expertise, learn about new advancements, and network from wherever we are. We look forward to sharing more details about #ESSS21Virtual with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event.”



For more information on sponsorship opportunities, paper submission and registration for #ESSS21Virtual, visit www.embedded-safety-security.com.



About LDRA

For more than 40 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination, and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA has headquarters in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.



About ESSS®

Focusing on the safety and security aspects of critical embedded systems, the Embedded Safety & Security Summit (ESSS) is an exclusive arena for the whole embedded community to learn, interact and nurture. LDRA drives this successful initiative with support from partners, clients, industrial & professional bodies and government agencies. Learn more at www.embedded-safety-security.com San Francisco, CA, December 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- LDRA, in collaboration with industry partners and associations, today announced the inaugural virtual edition of the sixth-annual Embedded Safety & Security Summit to be held on June 17, 2021. This international summit is an initiative that sheds light on the growing significance of implementing safe and secure practices and technologies in embedded systems.With the theme of “Empowering the Development of Safe & Secure Embedded Systems,” the virtual ESSS conference will provide an exclusive arena for the global embedded community to learn, interact and nurture relationships. The virtual platform will have a distinctive online event experience with deep-dive technical sessions, interactive lobby areas and the right mix of networking opportunities.Highlights of #ESSS21Virtual include:- Live sessions on aerospace & defense, automotive, industrial and medical industries- 25+ global experts speakers and 1000+ technology executive delegates for networking- A resource center with all the technical collateral and videos of partners- Smart chat windows for partners and delegates with text, audio and video options“In these unprecedented times, this virtual conference is an opportunity for embedded safety and security ecosystem stakeholders to stay connected,” said Ian Hennell, Operations Director at LDRA UK. “Together, we can provide the outstanding technology content and business opportunities that have been hindered by the current climate.”Shinto Joseph, Director - South East Asia Operations, LDRA added, “Since 2015, ESSS has successfully brought together the global embedded community to explore the latest advancements, topics, and imminent technologies. While we’d all prefer to meet in person, this virtual gathering will enable us to continue to share our expertise, learn about new advancements, and network from wherever we are. We look forward to sharing more details about #ESSS21Virtual with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event.”For more information on sponsorship opportunities, paper submission and registration for #ESSS21Virtual, visit www.embedded-safety-security.com.About LDRAFor more than 40 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination, and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA has headquarters in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.About ESSS®Focusing on the safety and security aspects of critical embedded systems, the Embedded Safety & Security Summit (ESSS) is an exclusive arena for the whole embedded community to learn, interact and nurture. LDRA drives this successful initiative with support from partners, clients, industrial & professional bodies and government agencies. Learn more at www.embedded-safety-security.com Contact Information Hughes Communications, Inc.

Kelly Wanlass, Media Relations

(801) 602-4723



www.ldra.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from LDRA Software Technology Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend